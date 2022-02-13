Sharks confirm Sevens mastermind Neil Powell as new director of rugby

The Sharks have confirmed the appointment of current Blitzboks coach Neil Powell as their new director of rugby.

The news was confirmed by the franchise on Sunday, with a new structure set to kick in from the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Powell will start his new role in September following the conclusion of the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

"Neil is an unbelievable human being and what he has developed and achieved with the Blitzboks has been phenomenal. He has inculcated a strong work ethic and a sound culture at the Blitzboks where accountability and respect is at the fore," Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee said in a statement, which confirmed the new structure was to help ensure optimum performance in both the United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup.

"As director of rugby at The Sharks, Neil will oversee our entire on-field rugby programme and will support the various coaching teams within our set-up. He will be responsible for driving on-field high performance, team culture, standards and will ensure that there is a thorough process and a blueprint developed to achieve sustainable success at the highest level.

"Sean Everitt remains as head coach of the senior team and Sean will benefit from Neil’s experience, guidance and support as well as the operational structures that Neil will implement to ensure an optimal high performance working environment, which in turn drives performance on the field."

Powell, who has been with the Blitzboks for nine years, said it was an "honour" to be joining the Durbanites.

“This is a new challenge for my personal development and an exciting opportunity that has been presented to me that I gladly accept with great honour," stated Powell.

"The Sharks is an unbelievable brand and I’m looking forward to working with the likes of Ed and Sean, who already have a strong vision of where they want to go in the future and if I can contribute in any way to achieving that vision that would be great.

"I am looking forward to the challenge and how I can positively contribute to making this franchise hugely successful not just in South Africa, but globally as well. This will be a collective effort by every person involved in the set-up.”\"

Coetzee added, "This is a hugely exciting time for The Sharks and will ensure that everyone is aligned in terms of our vision moving forward. I'm extremely positive about this development, and Neil has my full support as well as the support of The Sharks board and ownership group."