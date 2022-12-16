Sharks dig deep to land valuable Champions Cup win in freezing Bordeaux

The Sharks dug deep and took a massive step towards securing a home playoff in the European Champions Cup by beating Bordeaux-Begles 19-16 on an icy cold French night at Stade Chaban-Delmas on Friday.

FT | Bordeaux 16-19 Sharks

The win leaves the Sharks with two wins from two in the pool stages of the competition after they beat Harlequins in Durban last weekend.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch was near-flawless with the boot, kicking 14 points - including one effort from over 55m - as the Sharks recovered from an early Werner Kok yellow card and a largely uninspiring first 40 minutes to get the job done.

The Sharks were vastly improved in the second period, relying on traditional South African strength - Eben Etzebeth was immense - to turn the tables on the French outfit as they dominated contact, set piece and ultimately bullied their way to the win.

An intriguing first half saw the hosts take a 13-9 lead into the break after the Kok yellow opened the door for Bordeaux.

Kok, always an energetic presence, was clearly overzealous when he effectively suplexed - professional wrestling-style - a Bordeaux player at the breakdown and was lucky to only get 10 minutes.

Bordeaux used that numerical advantage to boss the Sharks at a rolling maul, peeling off to score the opening try of the contest through Renato Giammarioli to take a 7-0 lead, but Bosch then knocked over a hugely impressive penalty from over 55m to narrow the gap and put his side on the board.

The in-form Sharks pivot, seemingly rejuvenated under Neil Powell, then kicked a drop goal when there was nothing on, making it 7-6, but the visitors were shoddy soon after as they gave a penalty away to go 10-6 down.

Even though they were far from their clinical best, the Sharks were still able to find themselves in some promising positions thanks to their ball carriers, and Bosch knocked over another penalty to make it 10-9 before Jules Gimbert's second penalty of the day took it back out to 13-9.

Springbok star Lukhanyo Am, named on the bench in his return from a lengthy injury lay-off following knee surgery, was introduced before half-time as Francois Venter went down with a knee injury of his own.

When the second half kicked off, the temperature had dipped to freezing - literally - and the Sharks would have to dig deep to get the win they had carded in the Durban summer against Harlequins just six days earlier.

They hit the ground running after the restart, turning down three points more than once as Bosch kicked them into the corner time and time again.

The Bordeaux defence, flirting with a yellow card, eventually caved as Makazole Mapimpi showed superb hands to make an offload that resulted in Kok going over down the right.

The Bordeaux crowd booed, but Bosch was unfazed as he kicked his conversion. The Sharks took the lead for the first time in the match at 16-13.

The Sharks began dominating in all facets, but they could not convert that into a strike that would have given them the breathing room they wanted.

Bosch did kick another penalty on 65 minutes to take it out to 19-13, but with Bordeaux still within striking distance, the Durbanites needed to be clinical to get over the line.

They erred almost immediately after that, giving away a silly penalty that allowed Bordeaux's Australian flyhalf Zack Holmes to make it 19-16, and we were set for a tense finish.

Madosh Tambwe, playing on the wing for Bordeaux, suffered a nasty head injury towards the end of the match as the Sharks held on for a hugely valuable victory.

Scorers:

Bordeaux 16 (13)

Try: Renato Giammarioli

Conversion: Jules Gimbert

Penalties: Gimbert (2), Zack Holmes

Sharks 19 (9)

Try: Werner Kok

Conversion: Curwin Bosch

Penalties: Bosch (3)

Drop goal: Bosch