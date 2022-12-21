Sharks 'embrace' URC, Champions Cup travel constraints: 'We've shown true South African spirit'

While the Bulls have made a lot out of their travel schedule from Europe and SA, the Sharks have embraced the challenge, according to Phepsi Buthelezi.

The Sharks are on a three-match winning streak, which includes two gritty European Champions Cup wins over Harlequins and Bordeaux.

The Durban side has overcome off-field turmoil following their head coach Sean Everitt’s sacking to get their season back on track.

While Jake White and his Bulls have made a lot out of their travel schedule between United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup matches, the Sharks have chosen to embrace the challenge.



Sharks No 8 Phendulani "Phepsi" Buthelezi said they've "shown [their] true South African spirit" in beating Harlequins with two players down at Kings Park before edging Bordeaux in France last weekend.

The victories have steadied the team after locker room turmoil following the sacking of their former head coach Sean Everitt following an embarrassing 35-0 loss to Cardiff in Durban.

Director of rugby Neil Powell has since assumed the full coaching and directorial reins.

"The travel has been really tough but it’s something we've embraced," said Buthelezi.

"We've really shown our true South African spirit when it comes to that and taken on the challenge.

"Yes, a lot of people have had things to say about the travel - what it should and shouldn't be - be we’ve really embraced it.

"We've enjoyed spending time with one another, and we've put a lot of focus on how well we recover as a team.

"We're in a good place and looking forward to Friday."

The Sharks beat the Ospreys in the immediate Friday URC game after Everitt's sacking.



The performance was iffy but they got a result that could prove a turning point in their season.

The rest of the South African teams failed to get two wins on the bounce in their respective Champions Cup and Challenge Cup debut weekends.

But the Sharks managed to win both games, which has boosted confidence ahead of their South African derby against the Lions at home on Friday (17:00 kick-off).

"We're in a really good place at the moment," said Buthelezi.

"We're on a good run and we've just won three games in a row. The mood in the camp is very good.

"We had guys who didn’' go to France that stayed behind and trained really well."



