United Rugby Championship

34m ago

add bookmark

Sharks have sights on a Sale Sharks Springbok - report

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rohan Janse van Rensburg in action for the Sale Sharks.
Rohan Janse van Rensburg in action for the Sale Sharks.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
  • Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg looks likely to join the Sharks.
  • The one-Test Bok currently plays for the Sale Sharks in England.
  • The Durbanites are set to lose the services of midfielder Marius Louw to the Lions.

The Sharks are reportedly eager to lure another Springbok to Kings Park.

According to Sunday's Rapport, the Durbanites have set their sights on centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who currently plies his trade for English club Sale Sharks.

Janse van Rensburg, who played a solitary Test for the Springboks against Wales in Cardiff in 2016, joined the Manchester-based Sale Sharks from the Lions in 2018.

The Sharks' interest in Janse van Rensburg, 27, comes as they are set to lose centre Marius Louw to the Lions.

Meanwhile, the report added that Lions loose forward Vincent Tshituka has turned down offers from the English Premiership to join the Sharks in Durban. He had been rumoured to be joining the Sharks for some time.

The Sharks have in recent times set their sights on signing Springboks, with the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi all joining the coastal franchise.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksspringbokssale sharksrohan janse van rensburgrugby
Fixtures
Fri 11 Mar 22 19:10 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Scarlets
Hollywoodbets Kings Park
Sat 12 Mar 22 16:05 PM (SAST)
Bulls
Munster Rugby
Loftus Versfeld
Sat 12 Mar 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Leinster Rugby
Kingspan Stadium
View More
Results
Sun 06 Mar 22
Ospreys 27
Zebre 22
Sat 05 Mar 22
Munster Rugby 64
Dragons 3
Sat 05 Mar 22
Scarlets 35
Glasgow Warriors 10
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leinster Rugby
12
10
49
2. Ulster Rugby
12
9
45
3. Munster Rugby
11
8
40
4. Glasgow Warriors
12
8
39
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo