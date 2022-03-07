Sharks have sights on a Sale Sharks Springbok - report

Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg looks likely to join the Sharks.

The one-Test Bok currently plays for the Sale Sharks in England.

The Durbanites are set to lose the services of midfielder Marius Louw to the Lions.

The Sharks are reportedly eager to lure another Springbok to Kings Park.

According to Sunday's Rapport, the Durbanites have set their sights on centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who currently plies his trade for English club Sale Sharks.



Janse van Rensburg, who played a solitary Test for the Springboks against Wales in Cardiff in 2016, joined the Manchester-based Sale Sharks from the Lions in 2018.



The Sharks' interest in Janse van Rensburg, 27, comes as they are set to lose centre Marius Louw to the Lions.



Meanwhile, the report added that Lions loose forward Vincent Tshituka has turned down offers from the English Premiership to join the Sharks in Durban. He had been rumoured to be joining the Sharks for some time.



The Sharks have in recent times set their sights on signing Springboks, with the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi all joining the coastal franchise.