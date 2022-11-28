Sharks head coach Sean Everitt steps down after dismal Cardiff defeat: 'I leave with no regrets'

The Sharks have parted ways with head coach Sean Everitt, who stepped down following their humiliating 35-0 defeat to Cardiff at Kings Park on Sunday.

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has stepped down from his post just 24 hours after his team suffered a humiliating 35-0 defeat to Cardiff at Kings Park on Sunday.

In a sudden statement on Monday, the Sharks said Everitt, who served the union for almost 15 years in various roles, was leaving by "mutual consent" and "with immediate effect".

The latest development comes as the Sharks were navigating their new coaching structure, which included the promotion of former Blitzboks head coach Neil Powell from defence coach to director of rugby.

Powell took over the overall reins following the close of the World Cup Sevens in Cape Town in September but his arrival didn't have the desired effect immediately, as the Sharks battled in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Everitt, who led the Sharks to two Currie Cup final losses to the Bulls at Loftus and the URC semi-finals, where they were again defeated by Jake White's charges, said he leaves with "no regrets".

"This is a sad development for me and sometimes the results don't always match the tireless effort that has been put in," Everitt said in the statement.

"I have been a part of this union for close on 15 years and I've always had the best interests of this team at heart. I leave with no regrets.

"I would like to thank the Sharks for the great memories and the wonderful opportunities that have been given to me at the helm of this fantastic team. I wish the Sharks every success, as the season progresses."

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee, who publicly apologised for the team's dismal performance last Sunday, thanked Everitt for his service to the union.

"We thank Sean for his invaluable contribution to the Sharks over the past few years, especially navigating through a challenging COVID-19 period.

"He will always remain a part of the Sharks family. I would like to take this opportunity to wish him and his family the very best moving forward.

"This decision has been made in the best interests of the team moving forward.

"Our director of rugby, Neil Powell, will oversee the remainder of the United Rugby Championship campaign as well as our first foray into the Champions Cup, which kicks off on 10 December.

"Neil will be ably supported by the rest of our current senior coaching structure, which remains unchanged."