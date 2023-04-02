1h ago

Share

Sharks hit by injuries, including Eben Etzebeth, in thrilling Champions Cup win

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • The Sharks are awaiting further news on injuries to some key players following their win against Munster. 
  • The Durbanites progressed to the quarter-finals on the Champions Cup. 
  • Eben Etzebeth and Jaden Hendrikse were both injured during the first half.  

While the Sharks were celebrating their Champions Cup last 16 triumph over Munster in Durban on Saturday, they were hit by some potentially serious injuries during their thrilling 50-35 victory. 

READ | Sharks thump Munster in Durban try-fest

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse left the field when he hurt himself scoring a first-half try, star player Eben Etzebeth did not return for the second half and replacement lock, Emile van Heerden was also injured towards the end of the game. 

All three are understood to have shoulder injuries. 

Etzebeth and Hendrikse, in particular, will be huge concerns ahead of next weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse or the Bulls. 

"We'll assess the injuries with the medical team and get clarity," said Powell after the match. 

"Emile van Heerden also picked up a shoulder injury, which put us in a difficult spot having two locks injured.

"We'll assess them and see if they recover in time for next weekend's game. If not, then it's an opportunity for another guy to come in. We hope they're okay because they're big players in the team, but that's why you have a squad."

Powell praised his side for their efforts in front of an electric Kings Park crowd on Saturday - they scored seven tries on the afternoon - but he said they would have to improve their defensive efforts if they wanted to mount a challenge in the competition. 

The coach was also pleased with the performances of his Springbok stars, who misfired against Scarlets the weekend before in a United Rugby Championship defeat. 

"It was a big turnaround from last week's game, so credit must go to the team," said Powell. 

"From an attacking point of view, it was a great performance, but we do set high standards for ourselves, so from a defensive point of view, conceding as many tries as we did was disappointing. We will have to fix it if we want to go further in this competition.

"After a long break without having the Boks, it was important for us to get that synergy and cohesion in the squad. We knew last weekend that we didn't have that, but I think we took a step in the right direction in this game.

"It's important when you get into the knockout stages to get that momentum, so hopefully we can keep it going into the quarter-finals."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
munstersharkseuropean champions cupeben etzebethdurbanrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 14 Apr 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Dragons
Dragons
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 25 Mar 23
Ulster
Ulster 32
Bulls
Bulls 23
Sat 25 Mar 23
Munster
Munster 26
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 38
Sat 25 Mar 23
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 32
Sharks
Sharks 20
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo