Sharks hit by injuries, including Eben Etzebeth, in thrilling Champions Cup win





The Sharks are awaiting further news on injuries to some key players following their win against Munster.

The Durbanites progressed to the quarter-finals on the Champions Cup.

Eben Etzebeth and Jaden Hendrikse were both injured during the first half.

While the Sharks were celebrating their Champions Cup last 16 triumph over Munster in Durban on Saturday, they were hit by some potentially serious injuries during their thrilling 50-35 victory.

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse left the field when he hurt himself scoring a first-half try, star player Eben Etzebeth did not return for the second half and replacement lock, Emile van Heerden was also injured towards the end of the game.

All three are understood to have shoulder injuries.

Etzebeth and Hendrikse, in particular, will be huge concerns ahead of next weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse or the Bulls.

"We'll assess the injuries with the medical team and get clarity," said Powell after the match.

"Emile van Heerden also picked up a shoulder injury, which put us in a difficult spot having two locks injured.

"We'll assess them and see if they recover in time for next weekend's game. If not, then it's an opportunity for another guy to come in. We hope they're okay because they're big players in the team, but that's why you have a squad."

Powell praised his side for their efforts in front of an electric Kings Park crowd on Saturday - they scored seven tries on the afternoon - but he said they would have to improve their defensive efforts if they wanted to mount a challenge in the competition.

The coach was also pleased with the performances of his Springbok stars, who misfired against Scarlets the weekend before in a United Rugby Championship defeat.

"It was a big turnaround from last week's game, so credit must go to the team," said Powell.

"From an attacking point of view, it was a great performance, but we do set high standards for ourselves, so from a defensive point of view, conceding as many tries as we did was disappointing. We will have to fix it if we want to go further in this competition.

"After a long break without having the Boks, it was important for us to get that synergy and cohesion in the squad. We knew last weekend that we didn't have that, but I think we took a step in the right direction in this game.

"It's important when you get into the knockout stages to get that momentum, so hopefully we can keep it going into the quarter-finals."