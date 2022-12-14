Sharks hooker Mbonambi shoots down Dupont's anti-SA Cup sentiments: Not everyone is negative

Sharks hooker Bongi Mbonambi wasn't too bothered by French captain Antoine Dupont's remarks about South African teams in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The SA teams made their entry through their top eight log placings in the United Rugby Championship that was won by the Stormers.

Mbonambi said they need to sharpen up their discipline ahead of Friday's clash against Bordeaux.

Sharks and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi took a dim view of French captain Antoine Dupont's comments about the dilution of the Heineken Champions Cup by the South African teams.

Dupont, who plays for Toulouse, was quoted on rugbypass.com as saying as the tournament was no longer the European Cup and is difficult to understand.

Dupont captained France to a 30-26 win against the Springboks in Marseille last month, even though he was red-carded early in the second half for dangerous play.

The Sharks, along with the Stormers and the Bulls, made their bows in the tournament last week by finishing in the top eight of the United Rugby Championship that was won by the Stormers.

The straight-talking Mbonambi pulled no punches, saying Dupont was entitled to his opinion, but there was to do their best in the tournament.

"I don't think everyone is negative about it," Mbonambi said.

"I also don't think all the French players are negative about it, even though there was one piece where Dupont said the tournament is no longer a European one now that SA teams have been introduced in the tournament.

"Whatever that means to him, we'll make sure that we'll do our best and if it means we make it uncomfortable, that's how it is.

"That's part of rugby and it's a professional sport that's now international."

The Sharks distinguished themselves well in their opening game against Harlequins but their 39-31 win at Kings Park was marred by disciplinary issues.

Mbonambi was yellow carded in the game while fellow Springbok prop Ox Nche was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Jack Walker.

Nche earned himself a three-week suspension that'll see him miss out on the Sharks' Champions Cup game against Bordeaux on Friday and the two URC derbies against the Lions and the Bulls at home.

Mbonambi though said they needed to be better from a discipline perspective.

"We had a leadership meeting where we spoke about discipline and had a tough talk about it," Mbonambi said.

"I personally put my hand up in the team and I apologise. It's not my style of play, nor the way I want to play for the Sharks or any other team for that matter.

"It was a tough call for Ox and I don't think he's a player who tackles in the manner that he did. He got on the wrong side of the ref, but we take responsibility for that and we'll ensure it won't happen again."