40m ago

Sharks lure Maties Varsity Cup star to Durban

Herman Mostert
Nevaldo Fleurs in action for Maties during the 2022 Varsity Cup. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Nevaldo Fleurs in action for Maties during the 2022 Varsity Cup. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Sharks have announced the signing of promising Maties utility back Nevaldo Fleurs.

Fleurs was the top points-scorer this year's Varsity Cup with 118.

The 22-year-old, who can play fullback and flyhalf, kicked six penalties in Maties' 29-23 loss to Tuks in the final before earning the Back that Rocks accolade for the tournament.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Sharks.

