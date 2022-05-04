Sharks lure Maties Varsity Cup star to Durban

The Sharks have announced the signing of promising Maties utility back Nevaldo Fleurs.

Fleurs was the top points-scorer this year's Varsity Cup with 118.



The 22-year-old, who can play fullback and flyhalf, kicked six penalties in Maties' 29-23 loss to Tuks in the final before earning the Back that Rocks accolade for the tournament.



He has signed a two-year deal with the Sharks.

Welcoming the backline star of this year’s Varsity Cup to our Sharks family on a 2 year contract?? #OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/E2KYtR83dO — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 3, 2022