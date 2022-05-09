Sharks lure promising Lions loosie to Durban

The Sharks on Monday confirmed the signing of loose forward Vincent Tshituka from the Lions.

Tshituka, 23, has signed a three-year deal with the Durban franchise.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo-born player had been on the Lions' books since 2016 when he started representing the union at junior level.

"This powerhouse loose-forward has been red-hot this season with numerous URC Player of the Match performances to his name. Welcoming the hugely talented Vincent Tshituka to #OurSharks family, as he joins us on a 3-year contract," the Sharks wrote on Twitter.

His younger brother, Emmanuel, 21, has also been on the Lions books since 2021.

This powerhouse loose-forward has been ?? this season with numerous VURC Player of the Match performances to his name. Welcoming the hugely talented Vincent Tshituka to #OurSharks family, as he joins us on a 3-year contract ??#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/vYRPmPRLW1 — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 9, 2022



