1h ago

Sharks lure promising Lions loosie to Durban

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Vincent Tshituka. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Vincent Tshituka. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Sharks on Monday confirmed the signing of loose forward Vincent Tshituka from the Lions.

Tshituka, 23, has signed a three-year deal with the Durban franchise.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo-born player had been on the Lions' books since 2016 when he started representing the union at junior level.

"This powerhouse loose-forward has been red-hot this season with numerous URC Player of the Match performances to his name. Welcoming the hugely talented Vincent Tshituka to #OurSharks family, as he joins us on a 3-year contract," the Sharks wrote on Twitter.

His younger brother, Emmanuel, 21, has also been on the Lions books since 2021.


