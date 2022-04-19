Sharks not taking weakened Leinster lightly, says Phepsi Buthelezi

Phepsi Buthelezi said the Sharks would not take the weakened Leinster touring side lightly for their URC clash on Saturday.

The Irish league leaders have rested big-name stars such as Jonathan Sexton, James Lowe and Tadgh Furlong for the trip south.

After the Sharks encounter, Leinster head to Cape Town for a meeting with the Stormers, who are after a top-four spot.

Sharks loose-forward Phepsi Buthelezi believes that Leinster isn't a side to be taken lightly despite the Irish juggernaut touring with a weakened side to South Africa.

Leinster visit the Sharks in Durban this weekend (Saturday 18:15 kick-off) before heading to Cape Town for a showdown with the Stormers next week.

Many of the stars that dismantled Connacht in the Champions Cup, however, didn't make the trip south.

International winger James Lowe, who nearly scored a hat-trick last weekend, British & Irish Lions tighthead Tadhg Furlong and back row enforcer Jack Conan, veteran lock Devin Toner, flyhalf Jonathan Sexton and centre Robbie Henshaw are part of a slew of headline omissions.

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Michael Ala'alatoa, Josh Murphy, Rhys Ruddock and Ciaran Frawley were the only survivors from the Connacht encounter.

Buthelezi, however, deemed the side good enough to be taken seriously regardless.

"We know that it's still going to be a very good Leinster side," the Sharks No 8 said.

"Even though they are not bringing some of their big names, they will still have about 10 internationals in the side.

"So, they are still bringing down a very good side. Nothing changes on our side in terms of preparation.

"We are really preparing well for this game because we know how tough it's going to be.

"Leinster are a quality side, with or without their internationals."

The Sharks, according to Phepsi, have learnt lessons from the last opponent they were expected to put away handsomely but tripped up to: Edinburgh.

Head coach Sean Everitt's men lost 21-5 at home late last month in torrid weather conditions whose downpour suited the Scots more than the Durbanites.

Although they put that Edinburgh mishap right with victory over the Lions a week later, they would do well not to underestimate a seemingly weakened Leinster outfit.

"We learnt some good lessons in the Edinburgh game," said Buthelezi.

"We felt we performed well throughout the game. It's just that, when we got into their 22, we weren't patient enough with the ball, given the conditions.

"We created so many opportunities that we ended up not finishing off.

"The lesson we learned against Edinburgh was evident against the Lions when we had the exact conditions, same performance but a different result.

"Going forward, we'll now know what to do in those types of conditions."

Leinster squad: Forwards: Ed Byrne, Peter Dooley, Michael Milne, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, John McKee, James Tracy, Vakh Abdaladze, Michael Ala'alatoa, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Jack Dunne, Josh Murphy, Martin Moloney, Rhys Ruddock, Sean O'Brien, Scott Penny, Max Deegan, Alex Soroka Backs: Cormac Foley, Nick McCarthy, Harry Byrne, David Hawkshaw, Tommy O'Brien, Rob Russell, Ciarán Frawley, Rory O'Loughlin, Jamie Osborne, Adam Byrne, Chris Cosgrave, Max O'Reilly

Leinster (60) leads the United Rugby Championship log by 10 points over their nearest rivals Ulster (50).

The Sharks (46) are battling the Stormers (47) for the top South Africa shield (conference) spot and a top-four place that would guarantee at least one home playoff game.

Buthelezi feels they are in a good moment.

"We feel like we've gotten good momentum from the past couple of games," he said.

"Our win against the Lions, especially in those conditions, has given us a lot of confidence.

"Yes, we are facing tough opposition, but we are feeling really good that we can go out there and perform in these next few weeks."



