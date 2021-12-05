Sharks offer R100 000 reward to help locate Werner Kok's stolen rugby jerseys

The Sharks have offered a massive R100 000 reward in an effort to get Werner Kok's stolen rugby jerseys returned to the former Blitzbok star.

Kok took to social media last week calling on the public for assistance in helping him find his prized possessions.

"Hello everyone, I really need your help. It's tough for me to make this video... all my Springbok Sevens jerseys have been stolen in Cape Town... so, if you see anything please send me a message or drop me a DM (direct message)," Kok said on Friday.

Hello julle kom hulp vra asb. Hulle het al my skoonseun Werner Kok se truie gesteel. As enige iemand iets raakloop kontak ons asb. Meeste nr 5 op sy Springbok sewes truie. In Kaap area gesteel. pic.twitter.com/yHSZrHJv3K — Willem du Preez (@willemdp16) December 2, 2021

On Saturday, the Sharks confirmed on social media that they put up the massive reward to help locate Kok's jerseys, which include those he wore at the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Werner Kok, who donned a Blitzbok jersey for over 10 years has unfortunately had all of his jerseys stolen from a storage unit in Cape Town.If you have any information, please email info@thesharks.co.za. Let’s rally together and get these jerseys back to it’s rightful owner! pic.twitter.com/Iq64KjMBwo — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) December 4, 2021

Kok, the 2015 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year turned out 184 times for the Blitzboks before making the move to the 15-man code, first at the Stormers and now in Durban.

He immediately expressed his gratitude to the union.

"Never in my life have I experienced such kindness and generosity," Kok said on Twitter before thanking various stakeholders at the Sharks.

"[I am] Truly overwhelmed by all of your support over the past few days," he added.

Never in my life have I experienced such kindness and generosity. Thank you to Gavin Varejes,@coetzee_eduard @SARugbyLegends @SharksRugby and Richmark Holdings for what you have done for me.

Truly overwhelmed by all of your support over the past few days! ????

Thank you everyone https://t.co/svb9VDJ5zK — Werner Kok (@wernerkok1) December 4, 2021

Anyone with information about the jerseys can email info@thesharks.co.za.

