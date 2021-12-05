United Rugby Championship

Sharks offer R100 000 reward to help locate Werner Kok's stolen rugby jerseys

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Werner Kok (Getty)
The Sharks have offered a massive R100 000 reward in an effort to get Werner Kok's stolen rugby jerseys returned to the former Blitzbok star.

Kok took to social media last week calling on the public for assistance in helping him find his prized possessions. 

"Hello everyone, I really need your help. It's tough for me to make this video... all my Springbok Sevens jerseys have been stolen in Cape Town... so, if you see anything please send me a message or drop me a DM (direct message)," Kok said on Friday.

On Saturday, the Sharks confirmed on social media that they put up the massive reward to help locate Kok's jerseys, which include those he wore at the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Kok, the 2015 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year turned out 184 times for the Blitzboks before making the move to the 15-man code, first at the Stormers and now in Durban.

He immediately expressed his gratitude to the union.

"Never in my life have I experienced such kindness and generosity," Kok said on Twitter before thanking various stakeholders at the Sharks.

"[I am] Truly overwhelmed by all of your support over the past few days," he added.

Anyone with information about the jerseys can email info@thesharks.co.za.

