Sharks outclassed by Irish heavyweights Ulster at Kings Park

Irish giants Ulster beat the Sharks 31-24 at Kings Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ulster's bonus-point win saw them move up to 49 log points , five behind the second-placed Stormers.

Despite the defeat, the eighth-placed Sharks gained two points to move to 40 points from 14 games.

Irish club Ulster produced an impressive display to beat the Sharks 31-24 in their URC clash at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks took an early 5-0 lead when scrumhalf Grant Williams scored a brilliant individual try in the second minute.

However, Ulster took control soon afterwards with a brace of tries by replacement hooker Stewart Moore. From there, the Irish outfit led for most of the afternoon.

If not flawless, it was an entertaining match with both sides scoring four tries. The Sharks, though, will rue flyhalf Curwin Bosch having an off day with the boot. In contrast, Ulster's scrumhalf John Cooney was sublime with is boot, converting all four of their tries as well as slotting a penalty.

RECAP | Sharks 24-31 Ulster

Ulster led 17-12 at half-time and came out firing in the second stanza. A try by centre Stewart Moore extended their lead to 24-12 after 43 minutes, before the Sharks hit back with a try by prop Ntuthuko Mchunu in the 51st minute (24-19).

Ulster lock Harry Sheridan barged over in the 56th minute to extend their lead to 31-19. In the 67th minute, fullback Boeta Chamberlain gave the Sharks hope when he rounded off a brilliant team try that started inside their own half.

Bosch missed the conversion which left the Sharks seven points adrift (24-31) heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Sharks had chances to level matters in the final exchanges but some resolute Ulster defence kept them at bay.

After fending off several attacking forays by the Sharks, Ulster finished the game by playing in the right areas of the field, forcing the hosts to run from deep. That forced the Sharks into errors as they slipped to a sixth defeat of the URC season.

Ulster's five-point win saw them move up to 49 log points, five behind the second-placed Stormers. The Sharks gained two bonus points to move to 40 points from 14 games. They are one point behind the seventh-placed Bulls.

The Sharks will take heart from the two bonus points obtained but will feel they should have done more with the 59% possession and 57% territory they enjoyed in searing Durban heat.

In next weekend's action, the Sharks travel to Cape Town to face the Stormers and Ulster are away to Welsh side Cardiff.

Scorers:

Sharks 24 (12)

Try: Grant Williams, Thaakir Abrahams, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Boeta Chamberlain

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2)

Ulster 31 (17)

Try: Tom Stewart (2), Stewart Moore, Harry Sheridan

Conversions: John Cooney (4)

Penalty: Cooney



