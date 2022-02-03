Sharks pick Argentine at flyhalf for trip to Cape Town

Argentine international Tito Bonilla will start at flyhalf for the Sharks when they tackle the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship clash in Cape Town on Saturday.

Bonilla replaces Boeta Chamberlain in the No 10 jersey, with Springbok Jaden Hendrikse also replacing Grant Williams at scrumhalf. Williams and Chamberlain both get spots on the bench.

There's also a change in midfield, with skipper Lukhanyo Am moving to inside centre in place of the injured Ben Tapuai and Jeremy Ward coming into the starting XV at outside centre.

This opens the door for Werner Kok to wear the No 23 jersey, with the final change seeing Reniel Hugo making way for Gerbrandt Grobler on the bench.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has kept the same forward pack that dominated the Stormers in last week's 22-22 draw at Kings Park.

Saturday's clash at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 17:05.