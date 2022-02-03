United Rugby Championship

Sharks pick Argentine at flyhalf for trip to Cape Town

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Tito Bonilla. (Photo by Pat Elmont/Getty Images)
Tito Bonilla. (Photo by Pat Elmont/Getty Images)

Argentine international Tito Bonilla will start at flyhalf for the Sharks when they tackle the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship clash in Cape Town on Saturday.

Bonilla replaces Boeta Chamberlain in the No 10 jersey, with Springbok Jaden Hendrikse also replacing Grant Williams at scrumhalf. Williams and Chamberlain both get spots on the bench.

There's also a change in midfield, with skipper Lukhanyo Am moving to inside centre in place of the injured Ben Tapuai and Jeremy Ward coming into the starting XV at outside centre.

This opens the door for Werner Kok to wear the No 23 jersey, with the final change seeing Reniel Hugo making way for Gerbrandt Grobler on the bench.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has kept the same forward pack that dominated the Stormers in last week's 22-22 draw at Kings Park.

Saturday's clash at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 17:05.

Teams:

Stormers

TBA

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Tito Bonilla, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutions: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Kutha Mchunu, 19 Gerbrandt Grobler, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Grant Wiliams, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Werner Kok

