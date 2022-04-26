Sharks prop Du Toit on home URC playoffs: 'Its value can't be underestimated'

Sharks prop Thomas du Toit said they're intent on hosting a home United Rugby Championship quarter-final.

The Sharks need to beat Connacht on Saturday and Ulster on 20 May for the home quarter-final to happen.

The Sharks were terrible in the quarter-finals when they played in Super Rugby.

Sharks tight-head prop and captain Thomas du Toit made it clear their priority is hosting a United Rugby Championship quarter-final and not just making up the playoff numbers.

The Sharks may be hosting Connacht, who are out of the playoff race, on Saturday but still have to deal with Irish obstacles.

The Sharks were made to sweat by a weakened Leinster side on the weekend and their last group fixture is a tricky trip to Belfast to face Ulster.

With 51 points from their 16 matches, the Sharks are safely perched in fourth place and a win against Connacht will put Ulster, who are away to Edinburgh, under pressure to keep up with them.

They will be mindful of the fact that during the Super Rugby years playoffs is something the Sharks weren't that good at .

When quarter-finals were introduced in the 2016 Super Rugby edition, the Sharks not only played all of those games on the road but tended to get hammered.

In 2016, they were carted 41-0 by the Hurricanes and lost controversially 23-21 to the Lions in Johannesburg the following year.

The 2018 and 2019 quarter-finals saw the Sharks fall to heavy defeats to the Crusaders (40-10) and the Brumbies (38-13) in Christchurch and Canberra, respectively.

"We're not aiming to be in the top eight, we're looking for a home quarter-final," Du Toit said. "We'll treat each game as if it's our last game and the only opportunity we're going to get, so the focus on the games is massive.

"We're treating each game like a final and the value of a home quarter-final can't be underestimated. We're playing for that."

That the South African side has fought its way back into playoff contention has been a heart-warming aspect for Du Toit.

The SA sides were not only getting the wrong end of refereeing decisions but also of results as they battled to get to grips with playing in Europe.

"We all felt like we got a punch in the face when the tournament started and we didn't really know what to expect," Du Toit said.

"Now that we've sussed things out, we feel like we've turned the tide, we're sticking to our guys and the things we do well as South Africans. They have to deal with that now."

Connacht has generally been the weaker of the four Irish provinces, but they've beaten all three of the South African teams.

Having seen off the Stormers and the Bulls at home, they smartly beat the Lions at Ellis Park to get a three from three starts.

This makes them a dangerous customer for the Sharks, who have a propensity of losing games they're expected to win.

Du Toit said Connacht are different from the main Irish sides with their freer playing styles and their physicality.

"Munster, Leinster, and Ulster have similar attacking and defensive patterns, whereas Connacht plays a freer style of rugby," Du Toit said.

"The other three have more structure, but Connacht is the more physical side, if not one of the most physical sides in the competition.

"It's a big challenge for us and Connacht is well prepared and well trained."