Sharks prop Ox Nche surprised by Stormers win v Bulls, will be ready for Saturday clash

Sharks and Springbok prop Retshegofaditswe "Ox" Nche said the result between the Bulls and the Stormers was a surprising one.

The Bulls lost 30-26 to the Stormers in a pulsating United Rugby Championship encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Sharks will be hosting the Stormers at Kings Park on Saturday.

Springbok and Sharks loose-head prop Retshegofaditswe "Ox" Nche said they were shocked by how the North/South Derby between the Bulls and the Stormers panned out on Saturday.



While the Sharks eventually got past the Lions 47-37 at Ellis Park, the Bulls were shocked 30-26 by the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld.

The Sharks will be hosting the Stormers at Kings Park on Saturday and one would expect a joyful and chirpy Nche not to be thinking about how the Bulls found themselves trailing 18-0 at some point in the first half.

"One would have expected the Bulls to come out and win that game. It was a home fixture after all," Nche said.

"We were shocked to see them trailing 18-0, but that was then, so it's going to be a good challenge for us."

The Sharks will go into their coastal derby against the Stormers on the back of consecutive United Rugby Championship wins, having beaten the Bulls last year.

READ HERE | Stormers searching for consistent winning run as trip to Shark Tank looms

The Stormers looked a far different and more incisive side than the one that was ambushed by the Lions at home in December.

Nche also said the Stormers will be buoyed by their surprise, but deserved win against the Bulls.

'At our best'

"The Stormers will be on a high after their performance at Loftus and they're going to come here with big confidence," Nche said.

"We have to man up and be at our best on Saturday."

The Sharks' backs were the difference in the 10-point win against the Lions at Ellis Park. Makazole Mapimpi scored a hat-trick while Aphelele Fassi and Lukhanyo Am contributed a try each.

Nche said it was wonderful to have the back talent that made their work as forwards worth it.

"We have some really special backs, along with one of the best 12s in the world," Nche said.

"We have our wings, we have Lukhanyo Am along with a very good flyhalf. We also have Aphelele Fassi at fullback with our excellent wings.

"They're amazing and it's good that we get the ball to them."