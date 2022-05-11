Sharks raid Lions again to sign prop Carlü Sadie

Fresh on the heels of the signing of Lions flanker Vincent Tshituka, the Sharks have nabbed another player from the Johannesburg-based franchise in prop Carlü Sadie.

Sadie, a renowned scrummager, has joined the Sharks on a two-year contract, the franchise announced on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year old started his career in Cape Town, turning out for Western Province in the Currie Cup before making the step up to the Stormers.

He moved to the Lions in 2019 and has played in France for Stade Francais.

Sadie is another cog in what is turning out to be impressive front-row stocks at the Sharks, who boast Springboks Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Thomas du Toit in their ranks currently.

In the United Rugby Championship this season, Sadie has played 15 matches for the Lions, starting in the No 3 jumper on 13 occasions.

Other than his strong scrumming, Sadie, who was capped at SA U20 level in 2016 and 2017, has made 72 tackles in the competition, with a tackle success rate of 92 percent.