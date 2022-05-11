United Rugby Championship

41m ago

add bookmark

Sharks raid Lions again to sign prop Carlü Sadie

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Carlu Sadie
Carlu Sadie

Fresh on the heels of the signing of Lions flanker Vincent Tshituka, the Sharks have nabbed another player from the Johannesburg-based franchise in prop Carlü Sadie.

Sadie, a renowned scrummager, has joined the Sharks on a two-year contract, the franchise announced on social media on Wednesday afternoon. 

The 25-year old started his career in Cape Town, turning out for Western Province in the Currie Cup before making the step up to the Stormers. 

He moved to the Lions in 2019 and has played in France for Stade Francais. 

Sadie is another cog in what is turning out to be impressive front-row stocks at the Sharks, who boast Springboks Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Thomas du Toit in their ranks currently.

In the United Rugby Championship this season, Sadie has played 15 matches for the Lions, starting in the No 3 jumper on 13 occasions. 

Other than his strong scrumming, Sadie, who was capped at SA U20 level in 2016 and 2017, has made 72 tackles in the competition, with a tackle success rate of 92 percent.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionssharksunited rugby championshipcarlu sadierugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
View More
Results
Sun 08 May 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 50
Dragons
Dragons 31
Fri 06 May 22
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 42
Zebre
Zebre 14
Sat 30 Apr 22
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 10
Ulster
Ulster 16
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
17
12
62
Team Logo
2. Munster Rugby
17
11
56
Team Logo
3. Sharks
17
11
56
Team Logo
4. Stormers
17
11
56
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo