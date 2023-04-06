2h ago

Sharks reveal plans to pay tribute to Ian McIntosh in Toulouse

Nicolette Lategan
It will be an emotional outing for the Sharks, mourning the loss of Natal rugby legend Ian McIntosh who passed away this week, when they take on five-time champions Toulouse in their Champions Cup quarter-final at the Stade Ernest-Wallon on Saturday.

The Durban team boarded a plane to France on Wednesday, on the same day of the passing of the beloved South African rugby coach, McIntosh, who is considered to be at the heart of Natal rugby folklore.

He died in an Umhlanga hospital at the age of 84 having been diagnosed with cancer.

While the flag will be at half-mast at the Shark Tank's Ian McIntosh Gate, the Sharks, regarded as certain underdogs without their No 4 enforcer Eben Etzebeth and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse due to injury, will need a mighty effort to advance past the most successful team in the European tournament. 

The Sharks will wear black armbands during the match in tribute to the former Springbok and Natal Sharks coach, under whom the Banana Boys of the 90s heydays won a Currie Cup for the first time in their 100-year history and became the world-renowned rugby union they are today. 

Both the Sharks and Toulouse will observe a minute's silence before kick-off at 16:00.


