Sharks rue missed penalties, goal-kicking opportunities in Cardiff defeat

The Sharks’ hopes of closing their first European tour with a second United Rugby Championship (URC) win went up in smoke as they lost 23-17 to the Cardiff Blue at Cardiff Arms Park in Wales.

Sean Everitt’s men missed penalty kicks at goal but also chose to forego goal-kicking chances when they had the ascendancy, a sign of captaincy inexperience on Phepsi Buthelezi’s part.

The Sharks tried three goal-kickers on the night (Ruan Pienaar, Curwin Bosch and Boeta Chamberlain) who each had wayward moments from the tee.

AS IT HAPPENED | Cardiff 23-17 Sharks

They started the game as if they were frightened of the physical fight Cardiff brought as the hosts bossed possession and territory.

The Blues strutted their stuff with the ball and, bar a missed lineout attacking opportunity that Hyron Andrews stole, looked dangerous with the ball every time they entered the Sharks "red zone".

After an early Rhys Priestland penalty, the pressure told 10 minutes in when Matthew Morgan slipped Sharks loose-head Ntuthuko Mchunu's tackle in what initially looked like a miss-match against the pint-sized fullback.

The Welsh Cheslin Kolbe play-a-like slithered his way to scoring the game's first try under the sticks.

The Sharks couldn't get out of their own half and when they did, they failed to secure their own ball or conceded a pressure-relieving turnover to the hosts.

In the 27th minute, New Zealand-born inside centre Uilisi Halaholo scored the game’s second try with a simple but effective first-phase move from a lineout.

After half an hour, the Sharks woke up from their slumber when they strung their first noticeable period of phases, ball-retention, and sustained attack.

Springbok tighthead Thomas du Toit used all his experience, picked and went less than 5m from the Cardiff try line, knowing very few could stop a man of his size from point-blank range, and scored the first Sharks try.

The Sharks looked to have stolen the momentum at the end of the half when Chamberlain dunked a late penalty to reduce the deficit to 10-17 going into the break.

The second half was the antithesis of the first for the Sharks.

They had all the possession and territory, but couldn't make their dominance count on the scoreboard, unlike Cardiff in the first half.

The Blues weathered the 20-minute storm and extended their lead through a Priestland three-pointer for a 10-point Cardiff lead.

But the Sharks wouldn't lay down and struck a decisive blow through wing Marnus Potgieter with less than 10 minutes to go, while Chamberlain added a morale-boosting conversion to take the Sharks to within three points at the death.

However, Priestland kept the Cardiff scoreboard ticking with another two late penalties to take the game away from the visitors.

Scorers

Cardiff Blues - 23 (17)

Tries: Matthew Morgan, Uilisi Halaholo

Conversions: Rhys Priestland (2)

Penalties: Rhys Priestland (3)

Sharks - 17 (10)

Tries: Thomas du Toit, Marnus Potgieter

Conversions: Curwin Bosch, Boeta Chamberlain

Penalty: Boeta Chamberlain