Sharks score five but Powell pushing for a perfect performance: 'We had glimpses of it'

Although they won at a canter and put five tries past the Lions, Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said he was still seeking that "perfect performance".

Makazole Mapimpi scored twice and could have had a third and the Sharks missed some late opportunities to put the boot on the Lions’ throats.

The Sharks next face the Bulls at Kings Park after seeing off the Lions in dominant fashion.

The Sharks scored five tries – and could have had a handful more – conceded just one and totally dominated the Lions in their 37-10 United Rugby Championship victory on Friday night.

But their director of rugby Neil Powell said he was still seeking that "perfect performance" from his team, who strangled the Lions into submission at Kings Park.

"We’ll always push for that perfect game where we get everything right," said Powell.

"At times, we had glimpses of it, whether it was on attack or defence and even how we managed the kicking game.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep it up for 80 minutes. For me, we were really clinical in that first 15 to 20 minutes and scored those two tries before we had soft moments to let them back into the game.

"If you get that momentum, you’ve got to stay on top of them. If you give them the momentum, it’s difficult to get it back.

"It was a step in the right direction … we’re definitely going in the right direction as a team. It’s just a case of looking at this game and knowing where we can improve and be better."

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi squandered a great chance five minutes into the game but atoned two-fold when he scored twice for the Sharks in the game and was at his industrious best.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams was also at his opportunistic, greedy best when he pounced on a loose ball from an Andries Coetzee-charged down kick.

The Lions were error-prone and lacked thrust with the ball. The Sharks defence made them look woefully blunt.

And it was a Sharks side without Ox Nche, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Eben Etzebeth. Plus, they lost Vincent Tshituka before kick-off due to a shoulder injury.

But it was enough to ensure the Sharks won four straight games in all competitions since the Cardiff humiliation in Durban cost former head coach Sean Everitt his post.

"It’s great to see how the team has improved. The effort out there was really good tonight, especially on defence," said Powell, who assumed all Everitt’s responsibilities.

"It wasn’t perfect. At times we were really good and at times it wasn’t perfect.

"You can see that improvement over the last four games and it comes with that bit of belief as well that we can be successful and do well in the URC and Champions Cup.

"If we keep believing in the system, hopefully, we can have another successful game and a bigger step up against the Bulls."

The Sharks face the Bulls next Saturday at Kings Park (16:45 kick-off).