United Rugby Championship

6m ago

add bookmark

Sharks secure contract extensions with promising quartet

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reniel Hugo. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Reniel Hugo. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The Sharks have extended the services of lock duo Reniel Hugo and Emile van Heerden, along with prop Dian Bleuler and fullback Anthony Volmink.

Hugo and Van Heerden have extended their stays in Durban until 2025, while Bleuler and Volmink both re-signed until 2024.

Hugo, 31, joined the Sharks from the Cheetahs in 2021. He is a versatile player who can also slot in at flank.

Van Heerden, 21, is a former junior Springbok and has been on the Sharks' books since 2020.

Bleuler, 22, joined the Sharks from Western Province in 2021.

Volmink, 32, who can also play wing, joined from the Cheetahs in 2020. He previously represented Griquas, Southern Kings, Lions and Boland.

The Sharks recently signed Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from English club Sale Sharks, as well as Lions duo Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie.

Maties Varsity Cup star Nevaldo Fleurs has already made his debut in the Currie Cup, while Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will arrive from Toulon in July.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksunited rugby championshipcurrie cupherman mostertemile van heerdenanthony volminkreniel hugodian bleulerdurbanrugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
View More
Results
Sat 14 May 22
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby 39
Zebre
Zebre 17
Fri 13 May 22
Dragons
Dragons 18
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 19
Sun 08 May 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 50
Dragons
Dragons 31
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
17
12
62
Team Logo
2. Munster Rugby
17
11
56
Team Logo
3. Sharks
17
11
56
Team Logo
4. Stormers
17
11
56
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo