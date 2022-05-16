Sharks secure contract extensions with promising quartet

The Sharks have extended the services of lock duo Reniel Hugo and Emile van Heerden, along with prop Dian Bleuler and fullback Anthony Volmink.

Hugo and Van Heerden have extended their stays in Durban until 2025, while Bleuler and Volmink both re-signed until 2024.

Hugo, 31, joined the Sharks from the Cheetahs in 2021. He is a versatile player who can also slot in at flank.

Van Heerden, 21, is a former junior Springbok and has been on the Sharks' books since 2020.

This young gun has had an impressive season and we are excited to see what the next 3 years has in store ??#OurSharksForever #BackOnTheDottedLine pic.twitter.com/K2xZkSVVAQ — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 15, 2022

Bleuler, 22, joined the Sharks from Western Province in 2021.

Volmink, 32, who can also play wing, joined from the Cheetahs in 2020. He previously represented Griquas, Southern Kings, Lions and Boland.

The Sharks recently signed Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from English club Sale Sharks, as well as Lions duo Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie.



Maties Varsity Cup star Nevaldo Fleurs has already made his debut in the Currie Cup, while Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will arrive from Toulon in July.



