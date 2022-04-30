United Rugby Championship

Sharks shake off first-half flutters to see off strong Connacht challenge

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

With their 41-21 win against Connacht at Kings Park on Saturday, the Sharks moved themselves into third on the United Rugby Championship log, but they did it the hard way.

The end result looks comfortable with five tries to two as the hosts kept the game visitors scoreless in the second stanza, but some soft moments from Sean Everitt's side somehow allowed the men in green to take a 21-10 half-time.

The Sharks though, understanding what losing the game will mean after Munster collected maximum points at home against Cardiff on Friday, pulled themselves together to keep the dream of a home quarterfinal alive.

AS IT HAPPENED| United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Connacht

Their four second-half tries meant the Sharks moved to 56 points, level with Munster, but the Irish side being ahead on points difference.

Where the Sharks were sloppy in the first half, Connacht were sharp with two tries through Gavin Thornberry and Caolin Blade, with Conor Fitzgerald's boot ensuring the Sharks' transgressions were punished from a three-point perspective.

With the first of Gerbrandt Grobler's tries and Curwin Bosch's boot to show for their messy endeavour, the Sharks jacked their act up, especially well from a defensive perspective.

Tries from Marius Louw (45th-minute), Bongi Mbonambi (49th-minute), Grobler (54th-minute) and the hard-working Le Roux Roets in the 77th-minute ensured their hard work wasn't wasted.

The Sharks' forwards were key to this revival as they kept the ball close and played far more directly. In inflicting Connacht's first defeat against a South African this season, the Sharks ensured their trip to Belfast to face Ulster in two weeks time will be one where they can and will determine their own playoff fate.

Scorers:

Sharks: (10) 41

Tries: Gerbrandt Grobler (2), Bongi Mbonambi, Marius Louw, Le Roux Roets:

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (5)

Penalties: Bosch (2)

Connacht: (21) 21

Tries: Gavin Thornberry, Caolin Blade

Conversion: Conor Fitzgerald

Penalties: Fitzgerald (3)

