Sharks sign new deal with Fassi, fend off interest from Stormers

The Sharks have fended off interest from the Stormers by re-signing Springbok utility back Aphelele Fassi.

The Sharks announced on Thursday that Fassi signed a new "multi-year deal" to keep plying his trade in Durban.

This puts to bed reports that Fassi could move to the Sharks' coastal rivals, the Stormers. Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported last month that the URC champions were eager to lure Fassi to Cape Town.

The report said the Stormers were "making good progress" in securing the 25-year-old's services.

However, Fassi will now stay at the Sharks for the foreseeable future. He has played in Durban since 2018, having been schooled at Dale College in the Eastern Cape.

Fassi, who boasts three Tests for the Boks, is a versatile player who play fullback and wing.

He is currently sidelined for up to eight weeks after injuring his shin in the Sharks' 29-23 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town last week, meaning he'll likely miss the remainder of the URC and Champions Cup tournaments.