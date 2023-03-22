59m ago

Sharks sign World Cup-winning Springbok prop Vincent Koch

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Vincent Koch. (Photo by Steve Haag/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Sharks have announced the signing of World Cup-winning Springbok prop Vincent Koch.

The Durban franchise had been courting his signature since his former English club Wasps folded administratively last year.

Koch went to France for a temporary stint at Stade Francais and is now set to return home and compete for the Sharks.

The 33-year-old will replace departing ex-captain and tighthead Thomas du Toit, who will join English club Bath at the end of the season.

Koch has featured for the Bulls and Stormers in his illustrious career and brings the similar loosehead-tighthead dexterity that the Durban team would have lost with Du Toit's departure.

Koch also has extensive European Champions Cup experience after spending six years at Saracens, where he played over a century of games.

