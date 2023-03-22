Sharks sign World Cup-winning Springbok prop Vincent Koch

The Sharks have announced the signing of World Cup-winning Springbok prop Vincent Koch.

Special delivery from France! ????#OurSharks family just got even stronger with the addition of powerhouse prop Vincent Koch. Welcome to the team!#FearTheFin pic.twitter.com/utDBcVnStD — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) March 22, 2023

The Durban franchise had been courting his signature since his former English club Wasps folded administratively last year.



READ | On-loan Stormers lock Van Heerden in permanent contract talks: 'I'd definitely love to stay'

Koch went to France for a temporary stint at Stade Francais and is now set to return home and compete for the Sharks.

The 33-year-old will replace departing ex-captain and tighthead Thomas du Toit, who will join English club Bath at the end of the season.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

Koch has featured for the Bulls and Stormers in his illustrious career and brings the similar loosehead-tighthead dexterity that the Durban team would have lost with Du Toit's departure.

Koch also has extensive European Champions Cup experience after spending six years at Saracens, where he played over a century of games.