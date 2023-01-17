Sharks, Springbok winger Mapimpi cited for alleged eye gouge

Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi has been cited for an alleged eye gouge during his side's 32-3 Champions Cup win over Bordeaux-Begles in Durban last weekend.

The World Cup winner is alleged to have made contact with the eye area of the Bordeaux scrumhalf Maxime Lucu in the 36th minute of the match at Kings Park.

Lucu complained to referee Luke Pearce about the incident, but upon further review, the television match official was unable to find footage at the time.

However, the EPCR has subsequently received a citing complaint against Mapimpi from match citing commissioner Brian Campsall.

The Bok flyer now faces a disciplinary hearing, with Antony Davies (England, chair), Leon Lloyd (England) and Donal Courtney (Ireland) appointed as the independent disciplinary committee.

The hearing will take place by video conference on Wednesday (18 January).

Under World Rugby's Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.12 relating to contact with the eye or eye area carries the following sanction entry points - Low End: 4 weeks; Mid-range: 8 weeks; Top end: 12 to 52 weeks.

The Sharks, who have already booked their spot in the round of 16, will tackle English side Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00 (SA time).

