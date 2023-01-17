1h ago

add bookmark

Sharks, Springbok winger Mapimpi cited for alleged eye gouge

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Makazole Mapimpi. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Makazole Mapimpi. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi has been cited for an alleged eye gouge during his side's 32-3 Champions Cup win over Bordeaux-Begles in Durban last weekend.

The World Cup winner is alleged to have made contact with the eye area of the Bordeaux scrumhalf Maxime Lucu in the 36th minute of the match at Kings Park.

Lucu complained to referee Luke Pearce about the incident, but upon further review, the television match official was unable to find footage at the time.

However, the EPCR has subsequently received a citing complaint against Mapimpi from match citing commissioner Brian Campsall.

The Bok flyer now faces a disciplinary hearing, with Antony Davies (England, chair), Leon Lloyd (England) and Donal Courtney (Ireland) appointed as the independent disciplinary committee.

The hearing will take place by video conference on Wednesday (18 January).

Under World Rugby's Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.12 relating to contact with the eye or eye area carries the following sanction entry points - Low End: 4 weeks; Mid-range: 8 weeks; Top end: 12 to 52 weeks.

The Sharks, who have already booked their spot in the round of 16, will tackle English side Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00 (SA time).

READ | Bulls mentor Jake White discharged from hospital: 'Slowly, but surely getting better'

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharkschampions cupherman mostertmakazole mapimpidurbanrugby
Fixtures
Fri 27 Jan 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Stormers
Stormers
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 27 Jan 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Bulls
Bulls
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 28 Jan 23 14:30 PM (SAST)
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Munster
Munster
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 08 Jan 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 24
Stormers
Stormers 17
Sat 07 Jan 23
Ospreys
Ospreys 19
Leinster
Leinster 24
Sat 07 Jan 23
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 22
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 28
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo