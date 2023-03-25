Sharks suffer third straight URC loss after scrappy defeat to Scarlets

A full-strength Sharks came unstuck in Wales, suffering a third defeat on the bounce in the competition, after losing 32-20 to a Scarlets side that brought their A-game in Llanelli on Saturday night.

The defeat at the Park y Scarlets left the Sharks in a precarious place (8th) on the United Rugby Championship (URC) table, with only two points separating them and Cardiff.

For large chunks of the match, the Sharks looked like they were playing together for the first time. The two-month break some of their biggest stars such as Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth enjoyed seemed to cause them to take steps backwards.





Both Springbok stars were in superb nick at the turn of the year but their momentum seemed sucked out by the inactivity. Their rotation policy between the URC and Champions Cup has been nothing short of disastrous.

There were periods at the start of the Sharks’ URC season under Sean Everitt when they looked a confused mess and this performance was not far off from that.

In the opening five minutes, Curwin Bosch thwarted a runaway near-Scarlets score after right wing Steffan Evans and Gareth Davies broke through.

The Sharks flyhalf managed to use his pace, get a grip on both players in the same move, resulting in a false pass that landed in teammate Makazole Mapimpi’s hands.

After eight minutes, the hosts found the breakthrough, this time Evans successfully evaded tacklers deep inside the Sharks' 22m area after being put in the gap by lock Javan Sebastian.

The Sharks finally got themselves into the back and it took 28 minutes for them to strike when skipper Siya Kolisi scored from a close attacking lineout.

Although the visitors managed to get more territory and possession, they had minimal striking opportunities and little they had they didn’t take.

Scarlets took a 13-7 lead into the tunnel at half-time.

The home side also started the second half like they did the first, getting an early try, with Evans again making the decisive contribution.

This time the right wing profited from fullback Boeta Chamberlain prevaricating on a Sam Castelow kick that bisected him and Mapimpi in the backfield, bounced and landed in Evans’ path, who chipped and touched down.

After two critical Castelow penalties, the Sharks again needed a lineout drive to draw themselves back into the game, this time through Bongi Mbonambi's try from the back of the maul just before the hour.

Bosch then nailed a penalty from just inside his own half to bring the Sharks to within six points at 26-20 to Scarlets and 15 minutes left on the clock.

But Castelow kept his team ahead with his boot, nailing a fifth penalty to take it to 29-20 (at least two scores difference) with less than 10 minutes to play. Irish referee Eoghan Cross was unforgiving on their ill-discipline, leading to Castelow nailing a 6th and killer penalty to make it 32-20 with four to go.

Scarlets wouldn’t even let the Sharks have a consolation try after 80 minutes as Thaakir Abrahams was bundled into touch, ending a miserable trip north for the ambitious Durban franchise.

Scorers

Scarlets 32 (13)

Tries: Steffan Evans (2)

Conversions: Sam Costelow (2)

Penalties: Sam Costelow (6)

Sharks 20 (7)

Tries: Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2)

Penalties: Curwin Bosch (2)