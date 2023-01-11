Sharks talisman Thomas du Toit on links to Bath: 'Nothing is set in stone yet'

Fulcrum Sharks prop Thomas du Toit says nothing is set in stone yet regarding reports that he is headed to English Premiership outfit Bath.

Du Toit's Sharks contract expires at the end of the current season.

The Sharks will lose World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who heads to Racing 92 later this year.

Du Toit, who captained the Sharks previously, has been one of the pillars of the Sharks and was in the World Cup-winning Springbok side of 2019.

The tighthead - and sometimes loosehead - was reportedly being courted by Bath after his contract expired at the end of the current season.

"Regarding my future, I haven't signed anything," said Du Toit.

"My Sharks contract ends at the end of this season, so that's all the information I can give.

"Nothing is set in stone yet."

The Sharks are already set to lose Bok skipper Siya Kolisi, who is headed to French club Racing 92 at the end of the World Cup in France later this year.

Kolisi is captaining the Sharks in the Champions Cup this season, where they next meet Bordeaux at Kings Park on Saturday (17:15).

Du Toit said the Kolisi departure and rumours of other players possibly leaving wasn't in their minds, nor did it put pressure on the side to make their stellar squad count by winning a trophy this season.

"It's important that everyone here at the union focuses on what's happening right here," Du Toit said.

"It's very important for us to do well in the competitions that we're currently involved in. It's not something that's really been spoken about a lot because our focus in on hopefully winning the URC and Heineken Cup as well.

"The other stuff is taking a backseat to what's important to us."