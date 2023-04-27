Sharks tie down crucial pivot Curwin Bosch until 2026 after nabbing Cheetahs' Siya Masuku

Straight after nabbing exciting Cheetahs pivot Siya Masuku, the Sharks strengthened their flyhalf stocks by tying down crucial stand-off Curwin Bosch to 2026, the franchise announced on Thursday.

The two-time Springbok, whose contract was expiring at the end of the year, was in recent years rumoured to want out of Durban following a dip in form from 2021 until his return from injury at the end of 2022 - the early stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Bosch proved to be a player the Sharks could still ill-afford to do without after stringing together excellent performances in a Sharks team that struggled in the URC this year and finished eighth. Their depth was heavily tested as they put their stocks into the Champions Cup, where they made the last eight.

Bosch did not start the season due to injury, as Boeta Chamberlain filled his slot. Chamberlain moved to the backfield when another Bok, Aphelele Fassi, got injured (in two separate occasions this season), putting the Sharks under pressure for a reserve 10 and 15.

As such, the Sharks have since lured Masuku to Durban, who will provide more than adequate cover and could even push Bosch to his limits for the No 10 jersey.

Bosch has been with the Sharks since moving from Eastern Province as a junior in 2016 and played for the Junior Springboks and Boks (twice in 2018).