Sharks wait anxiously for Kolisi scan after Springbok skipper's knee injury in Munster tie

The Sharks and Springboks are holding their breath after Siya Kolisi suffered a knee injury in the draw with Munster.

It’s the second important Springbok the Sharks have lost this month after Eben Etzebeth hurt his shoulder.

The 22-all tie sends the Sharks to Dublin to face Leinster in the quarter-finals, where they could also be without Curwin Bosch.

Kolisi went down in a tackle near the right-hand touchline after three enterprising minutes of their United Rugby Championship (URC) draw with Munster at Kings Park on Saturday night.

It looked like the flanker hyperextended his leg as it hit the ground. Sharks medics tried to strap him up and Kolisi continued playing briefly for a few minutes but left the field after only eight minutes.

Phepsi Buthelezi replaced Kolisi from the bench as the Sharks laboured to a 22-22 draw during which they blew a 19-point second-half lead.

It's the second injury to a key Springbok after Eben Etzebeth injured his shoulder in a Champions Cup game against the same opponents earlier this month.

The injury ended Etzebeth's season but the lock is expected to be fit for SA's Rugby World Cup defence.

"We’ll have to wait for the doctor to do a proper assessment on Siya’s knee and give the feedback to us," said Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell after the match.

"It was unfortunate that we lost Siya so early in the game. He is influential as a captain and as a player.

"[But] that's why you have 23 players, not just 15, so we had enough quality players to stand in for him and get into the field.

"I think Phepsi is a really good player. There was enough quality to fill Siya's boots."

During the wretched Kings Park outing, the Sharks also lost their flyhalf Curwin Bosch. The two injury losses, if unavailable for the next two weeks, could be a huge blow to their mission improbable to face Leinster in Dublin on the URC quarter-final weekend of 6 May.

"[Bosch's] got a rib injury. We'll again do the assessments tomorrow (Sunday) and send the guys for scans, if needed," Powell said.

"We should know by Monday afternoon what the extent of the injuries to Siya and Curwin is after feedback from the doctors."

Meanwhile, the draw meant the Sharks failed to qualify for next year’s Champions Cup after finishing eighth on the URC table.

European Professional Club Rugby rules say the four URC Shield winners progress into the Champions Cup plus the next best four on the log. By virtue of 11th-placed Cardiff winning the Welsh Shield, the eight-placed Sharks miss out on the competition.

"Unfortunately, that is it. We had to beat Munster to give ourselves a chance to make it into the Heineken Cup," Powell said.

"Then we had to wait for the game between Connacht and Glasgow. It was obviously disappointing but there were certain areas for us that we focused on this week and we needed to make a step up in those areas.

"It’s a bit disappointing but it was a great effort from the guys. They worked hard defensively and committed to the system.

"It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get a better result from this game."

However, the Sharks could sneak into the Champions Cup through the backdoor if they win the URC, according to URC competition rules, which would bump out the lowest ranked team in the league season, Connacht.