Sharks/Lions URC fixtures postponed as stomach bug floors Glasgow and Ulster

The Sharks and the Lions United Rugby Championship fixtures against Ulster and the Glasgow Warriors have been postponed due to gastroenteritis outbreaks in the traveling team's squads.

The Sharks were due to host Ulster at Kings Park while the Warriors were going to be facing the Lions at Ellis Park.

In a statement, the URC organising committee said the severity of the outbreaks meant the Scottish and Irish teams were unable to field match-day teams. "Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads," the statement said.

"In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixtures."

The two South African teams that are currently in Europe will still have their fixtures taking place as the Bulls face Benetton on Friday while the Stormers are away in Cardiff on Saturday evening.