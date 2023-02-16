Should the Lions ditch Ellis Park? 'Nothing more depressing than sea of red, empty seats'

Despite South African crowd attendance leading the way in this season's URC, the Lions and Ellis Park have struggled to attract a meaningful number of bums on seats. As a result, the debate over whether the franchise should still play all its matches at the iconic, 62 500-capacity stadium has been reignited. But lifelong Lions fan and News24 Sport reader, Andries Combrinck, believes it need not become a relic of the past.

Last week, Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli had to field questions from the media over the franchise's future at Ellis Park.

I can't say I was surprised at all that the topic reared its head again.

Since purchasing my first season ticket back in 2007 and clinging to my premium seat close to the famed players' tunnel on the west stand for the past 12 years - a testament, I hope, to my lifelong love for this team - the issue of the Lions moving away from Ellis Park has been debated.

Much of that revolves around the poor attendance figures and this season's biggest crowd for a United Rugby Championship outing has been a measly 12 000.

The stadium itself remains iconic, of that there's no doubt, but the fly in the ointment is the fan experience around its precinct.

I've supported the Lions since 1993, when my equally passionate late father introduced me to Kitch Christie and Francois Pienaar's magnificent team that swept everything before them - the Super 10 title, the Lion Cup, the M-Net Night Series and Currie Cup.

My love for this team has taken me to Currie Cup finals in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

I'll never forget waving my Lions flag in the cold of late winter Tokyo while watching Johan Ackermann's charges play their first Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves in 2016, and I had the privilege of touring with the team in New Zealand in 2012.

While I was studying in Potchefstroom, I even found the time to watch them play against the Leopards at Olen Park and I braved Loftus' infamous East Stand for a Currie Cup semifinal against the Bulls.

Unfortunately, Ellis Park hasn't come close to emulating any of those match-day experiences.

Doornfontein's poor infrastructure and safety concerns are well documented.

A traditional car-boot braai is almost impossible nowadays unless you fork out some hard-earned cash for a parking ticket at Johannesburg Stadium that's sometimes more expensive than the match ticket itself.

If the crowd is sizeable, it translates into an extra lengthy trek back home as the parking precinct only has one exit.

Lions Rugby has completely ignored this consideration.

Tellingly, the walk from your car to your seat - and back - is rushed.

Unless you scraped some money together for an official parking ticket, your journey back most likely involves clutching your belongings tightly and ensuring you travel in groups.

All that said, Lions Rugby managed to attract sizeable crowds during the 2010s, when we had a championship-contending team to work with.

The Ellis Park faithful responds well to hope.

Gallo Images

2013's promotion-relegation leg against the Southern Kings turned us fans into a hostile, blood-baying "16th player" (a week prior I was part of a small band of travelling supporters in Gqeberha who silenced a sizeable home crowd).

A carnival atmosphere reigned when Warren Whiteley's Lions roared to three consecutive Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2018.

It was a good time to be a Lions supporter and I even had to field enquiries from a few colleagues on whether my season ticket was up for grabs!

But, in keeping with the indifferent administration of the union since the advent of professionalism, this period proved to be an anomaly and our fortunes, predictably, dwindled.

Suddenly, there wasn't any winning rugby on offer to counter the inherent and real risks of going to Ellis Park.

Greater Johannesburg folk - and the nearby East Randers who actually represent the core of the Lions' supporters base - demand a winning team before they reward the franchise with substantial crowds.

Naturally, South Africa's participation in the URC has exposed us to the possibility of using smaller but fuller stadiums, as is the norm in Ireland and the UK.

The Scarlets' home ground's capacity is under 15 000, Glasgow can only accommodate about 8 000 and even a heavyweight like Munster's Thomond Park is capped at 25 000 - about 40 000 less seats than Ellis Park.

Would more people show up if the Lions moved some matches to community stadiums?

Probably not.

I wouldn't travel to Germiston or Vanderbijlpark to go watch a game.

And I wouldn't begrudge an East Rander or Vaal Triangle resident refusing to rock up in Ruimsig or Krugersdorp.

But there's no doubt that a crowd of 6 000 at a 7 000 seater would look far better on television and ensure a more ambient atmosphere - there's nothing more depressing than a sea of red, empty seats and hearing SuperSport's commentators (their booths are outside) over the crowd's noises.

Such a lifeless setting does nothing to promote the Ellis Park brand.

I can't imagine one sold-out Test against the All Blacks being feasible for the stadium's upkeep and assisting with the union's finances.

Scheduling Currie Cup matches for Ellis Park makes even less sense given the current attendance figures and I have to admit that's probably the space where the Lions might need to find alternative, smaller venues.

I'd like to believe I've watched rugby far and wide for a normal fan and I can safely say nothing compares to a full Ellis Park.

The hostility that opposing teams experience is unparalleled and the single-mindedness of local supporters to get behind their team is infectious for more mild-mannered observers.

It would be sad if Ellis Park becomes a relic of the past.

However, the only thing that will draw sustainable crowds back to Ellis Park is winning rugby and, to be honest, since Kevin de Klerk left as president (along with coaching masterminds Ackermann and Swys de Bruin), it doesn't seem that vital ingredient is returning anytime soon to Doornfontein ... as well as crowds.