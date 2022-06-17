Shrewd Bulls rope in Duane Vermeulen as a not-to-secret weapon for URC showdown

The Bulls have gleefully revealed a not-so-secret weapon for the URC final in Duane Vermeulen.

Mentor Jake White said his former skipper and now Ulster stalwart will specifically provide some advice on how the Irish side nullified the Stormers' maul last week.

But White hopes his players also feed off the sheer authority and charisma that the Bok No 8 exudes.

Never shy to pull a rabbit out of the hat, Jake White on Friday gleefully revealed a potential Bulls trump card for the United Rugby Championship (URC) final against the Stormers: Duane Vermeulen.

No, the marauding Springbok eighth man - who earlier this week underwent knee surgery to clean out some cartilage - won't unexpectedly be returning to the side he still captained last year, but provide some intelligence gathered from Ulster's last-gasp defeat to the Capetonians in last weekend's semi-final.

Vermeulen joined the Irish heavyweights from Loftus in the second part of 2021.

Interestingly, White specifically wants his former prized asset to help the Bulls sharpen up their maul defence, which proved a problem in their quarter-final against the Sharks a fortnight ago.

In contrast, Ulster was excellent in stopping the Stormers there.

"Duane actually [had] lunch with me," said White.

"He also [accompanied] us to the captain's run specifically because I wanted to pick his brain on how Ulster were so successful in that regard.

"I'm going to show him our lineouts. I have everything here on my screen that I want to show him. I want to ask him what their plan would've been in this clip and that one. Also, why was something done in a certain way on a relevant occasion.

"I'm covering that base too."

Vermeulen's presence is shrewd on numerous fronts, not only in terms of providing insight into the small tactical tweaks that sometimes define a team's more relaxed preparation for a showpiece match but also just being a familiar, inspirational figure to tip the motivation scales that little bit more.

"Our coaches have done enough homework with scenario planning on all the factors that might apply to this game," said White.

"It's why we've brought in Duane. He [talked] to us about what Ulster felt last week. It's an incredible extra bit of info that you can get, and I am looking forward to that.

"When you take that into account with how this group has grown and applied all their learnings from the campaign, we take incredible confidence into the match."

Kick-off is at 19:30.

Teams: Stormers 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu Bulls 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 David Kriel



