United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Sharks drop Curwin Bosch for Ospreys clash, Thomas du Toit handed captaincy

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jack Dempsey of Glasgow Warriors is tackled by Curwin Bosch of Sharks. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Jack Dempsey of Glasgow Warriors is tackled by Curwin Bosch of Sharks. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has named his team for Friday's United Rugby Championship clash against Welsh outfit Ospreys in Swansea.

Everitt has made a number of changes to the side that lost 35-24 to Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

In the backline, Anthony Volmink will start at fullback in place of Curwin Bosch, who drops out of the match-day 23 as the Sharks opt for a six-two forwards-backs split on the bench.

In the midfield, Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will partner up in place of Murray Koster and Werner Kok, while Marnus Potgieter also replaces Yaw Penxe at right wing.

Up front, Everitt has brought in Ntuthuko Mchunu for Khwezi Mona and Kerron van Vuuren for Fez Mbatha, who has not recovered from a knock that he took against Glasgow.

Thomas du Toit is retained at tighthead prop and has also been handed the captaincy role in the absence of Phepsi Buthelezi, who plays off the bench this week.

Hyron Andrews and Ruben van Heerden make a return as the lock partnership, with Le Roux Roets getting a break, while James Venter comes in for Dylan Richardson with Henco Venter named at No 8.

Friday's clash kicks off at 20:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Ospreys

TBA

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Gerbrandt Grobler, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu 

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Werner Kok

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ospreyssharksunited rugby championshipcurwin boschsean everittthomas du toitdurbanrugby
Fixtures
Fri 08 Oct 21 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Kingspan Stadium
Fri 08 Oct 21 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ospreys
Sharks
Swansea.com Stadium
Sat 09 Oct 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
Leinster Rugby
Zebre Rugby Club
RDS Arena
View More
Results
Sun 03 Oct 21
Dragons 6
Leinster Rugby 7
Sat 02 Oct 21
Ospreys 18
Cardiff Rugby 14
Sat 02 Oct 21
Munster Rugby 34
Stormers 18
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Munster Rugby
2
2
10
2. Ulster Rugby
2
2
10
3. Leinster Rugby
2
2
9
4. Ospreys
2
2
8
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo