Sharks drop Curwin Bosch for Ospreys clash, Thomas du Toit handed captaincy

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has named his team for Friday's United Rugby Championship clash against Welsh outfit Ospreys in Swansea.

Everitt has made a number of changes to the side that lost 35-24 to Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

In the backline, Anthony Volmink will start at fullback in place of Curwin Bosch, who drops out of the match-day 23 as the Sharks opt for a six-two forwards-backs split on the bench.

In the midfield, Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will partner up in place of Murray Koster and Werner Kok, while Marnus Potgieter also replaces Yaw Penxe at right wing.

Up front, Everitt has brought in Ntuthuko Mchunu for Khwezi Mona and Kerron van Vuuren for Fez Mbatha, who has not recovered from a knock that he took against Glasgow.

Thomas du Toit is retained at tighthead prop and has also been handed the captaincy role in the absence of Phepsi Buthelezi, who plays off the bench this week.

Hyron Andrews and Ruben van Heerden make a return as the lock partnership, with Le Roux Roets getting a break, while James Venter comes in for Dylan Richardson with Henco Venter named at No 8.

Friday's clash kicks off at 20:35 (SA time).