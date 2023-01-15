Silky Simelane's best Bulls showing to date no guarantee of a future No 13 jersey

Wandi Simelane's best performance to date as a Bulls player against Exeter is no guarantee that he'll continue in his favoured position at outside centre.

The Bulls still believe moulding him into a utility back like most of his teammates will be beneficial to his growth and the needs of the team.

Meanwhile, stand-in head coach Chris Rossouw bemoaned his troops conceding a bonus point try at the death.

A breakthrough performance at his new rugby home?

That will be the question on many lips after the mercurial Wandi Simelane excelled at outside centre in the Bulls' fine 39-28 Champions Cup triumph over Exeter at Loftus on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old flourished in a freewheeling encounter, racking up 129 running metres, which included two linebreaks, and scoring a brace of tries to boot.

His showing will encourage Springbok team management in particular, who were reportedly a tad miffed at a pre-season admission from Jake White, the Bulls director of rugby, that Simelane's immediate playing future was at fullback.

It's understood the national setup prefer Simelane in his customary No 13 jersey.

Yet Chris Rossouw, the Bulls' backline specialist and currently White's stand-in as head coach, reiterated that Simelane will still be expected to expand his repertoire in line with the franchise's overall philosophy of cultivating a vast group of utility backs.

"To be honest, the past two weeks were probably designed for him to simply gain some confidence by playing in a position he's very comfortable with. I don't believe Wandi needs much time in midfield because he's very accomplished there already. Every time he's going to get picked at 13, he'll use the opportunity and probably excel," he said.

"But looking at our wider group, one can see the importance of having a squad where 20 of your backs can play in any position. In Wandi's defence, he's worked extremely hard over the past five months. It's the case with every player tasked with getting used to another position. There will be times where you feel like a fish out of water and that's when you begin to grow because you're out of your comfort zone."

Simelane played in midfield last week against the Dragons in Newport, where conditions nullified his game-breaking abilities, prompting the Bulls coaches to keep him there for the meeting with the Chiefs

"We gave him his first run at centre last week. The nature of that match meant that the ball wasn't going down the line much, so he did nothing wrong but made no big contributions either. We felt he deserved another opportunity and he definitely took it," said Rossouw.



"Versatility is really important to us, any top team boasts players that are comfortable in three backline positions because those players need to fulfil different roles for different complexions during matches.

"Wandi is still finding his feet and it probably won't be long before Jake has a conversation again with him over his career path, be it at fullback, centre or wing. Either way, he needs to improve in all those positions because he has a desire to play for the Springboks and to do that, he might need to establish himself in a different position.

"I can't say if he'll continue at centre in the short-term, we'll have to see how our next fortnight pans out and how we need to rotate our resources.Again, whether his long-term future is at 13 is up to Jake, but whatever the case, Wandi will be a better player for it because he played in several positions.

"We'll see what happens."

While Rossouw lauded his pack of forwards for laying an excellent platform for a showing that led to the Bulls scoring six tries, conceding a bonus point right at the death wasn't part of the plan.

It once again showed the fickle nature of defence as the hosts, in general, marked their opponents really well, evidenced by them completing 165 tackles and only missing 11.

"It was disappointing. We work hard on our discipline and defence. Those last two tries for Exeter weren't acceptable, our standards are high. We'll continue focusing on it," said Rossouw.

The Bulls travel to Lyon this week to complete their round robin campaign in the prestigious competition.



