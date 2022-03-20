Six-try Stormers dazzle in Cape sunshine as Cardiff swept aside

The Stormers have dominated Cardiff in their United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

FT | URC - Stormers v Cardiff

In a match played in hot, sunny conditions, the Stormers impressed with their willingness to run the ball and ran out easy 40-3 winners after leading 19-3 at half-time.

John Dobson's charges scored six tries through Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos and Rikus Pretorius.

Cardiff's only points came through an early penalty from flyhalf Jarrod Evans.

More to follow...

Scorers

Stormers 40 (19)

Tries: Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, Rikus Pretorius

Conversions: Libbok (4), Tim Swiel

Cardiff 3 (3)

Penalty: Jarrod Evans







