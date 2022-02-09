Skinstad heaps praise on Bulls flyer Tambwe: 'Madosh is big, strong and fast'

Former Bok captain Bob Skinstad is impressed by the performances of Bulls speedster Madosh Tambwe.

Skinstad says Tambwe is great finisher and defender and deserved his Player of the Match accolade against the Lions.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the United Rugby Championship, Skinstad feels the Stormers are best-placed of the SA teams.

Former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad has heaped praise on Bulls wing Madosh Tambwe, who has been a star performer for the men from Pretoria of late.

Skinstad was speaking after the latest round of local United Rugby Championship (URC) matches in which the Bulls beat the Lions 21-13 at Loftus Versfeld and the Stormers upset the Sharks 20-10 at Cape Town Stadium.

Tambwe was named Player of the Match in the Bulls' win and Skinstad took note of his efforts.

"The United Rugby Championship and social media are coming together perfectly," Skinstad told the official SA Ruby website.

"As a young player, if you put in a great performance or a Player of the Match performance on the weekend, you can be certain people are looking and will be talking about you on Monday. And the right people will be noticing.

"He (Tambwe) was the standout player for me in that game. He did start by giving away a penalty, but then he just powered through the rest of that match. Madosh is big, strong and fast. He's finishing well and making big tackles, and isn’t making too many huge defensive errors."

Stormers best-placed of SA contingent

Skinstad added that he was particularly pleased to see the Stormers, the team where he first made a name for himself, perform well.

"From a personal point of view, it’s nice for me to see the Stormers leading the way for the South African teams," added Skinstad.

"Their 20-10 victory over the Sharks was a bit of an arm-wrestle, but that happens when two teams know each other so well. But what was pleasing for me, and I think it will be the same for John Dobson, is that the Stormers have until now scored 58% of their points in the first half, and in this match it was great to see them shift that around and be dominant in the second half as well.

"And the chip-and-chase try by Seabelo Senatla before half-time was brilliant. Overall, I think the Stormers did a much better job of their exits from the danger zones.

"As for the Jukskei Derby, it was typical 10-man rugby from the Bulls but it got them the points they needed, and with Morne Steyn again providing such consistency with his kicking."

Looking ahead, Skinstad believes the Stormers are best-placed of the South African teams as the international leg of the URC edges closer.

"I think they'll feel they can make a real run of it and I'm looking forward to when they travel. Sure, they're still in the bottom half of the table. But they have games in hand. If they win their remaining games, they'll overtake Connacht on the log. As it stands they've got two matches in hand and are only two points behind Connacht."