Spectre of 'game-changer' De Allende looms large at Loftus: 'Pretty tough to cut him out'

The spectre of Damian de Allende making his comeback from injury against the Bulls this weekend looms large at Loftus.

Bulls pivot Chris Smith is under no illusion of what the star Bok centre brings to be table and even believes Munster might revolve their assault around him.

Yet Munster's form without him also suggests they're not exactly overly dependent on his influence.



While there's no guarantee that he'll be thrust immediately into action again, the spectre of Damian de Allende nonetheless looms large for the Bulls.

The Springbok talisman in midfield has been included in Munster's touring squad for the Irish club's two-week United Rugby Championship tour, which commences with a visit to Loftus Versfeld to face the Bulls on Saturday.

And, should De Allende make an appearance after struggling with an abdominal problem, the hosts are acutely aware of what potentially lies in store.

"We know Damian is a world-class No 12," said Bulls pivot Chris Smith, who'll invariably be patrolling the Bok star's channel on defence.

"He's a game-changer, he definitely would bring a different dynamic to Munster's play."

So high is De Allende's standing in the game that Smith believes that former Springbok assistant Johann van Graan - Munster's long-serving but now departing head coach - would tweak his product just for his star centre.

"Everything would revolve around Damian," he said.

"He's obviously a big ball-carrier, but at the same time he's got great feet and an unbelievable pass. To try and cut him out of the game is going to be pretty tough.

"You'll have to somehow get two guys on him and close his space and perhaps put his decision-making a bit under pressure. But he's a world-class player."

That said, Jake White and co are far too meticulous to underestimate the Munster assault even if De Allende's still a bit too raw to be included again.

In fact, the men from Limerick haven't exactly struggled in his absence and sit third on the overall log, arriving in South Africa on the back of mauling the Dragons 64-3 last weekend.

"We're aware most of the Irish internationals are away, but they still boast a lot of players who have international experience," said Smith.

"They're a world-class outfit and, importantly, are coming off a good run of form. They've even hammered a few sides along the way. We're simply going to have to be at our very best."

Kick-off at Loftus is at 16:05.