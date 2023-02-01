1h ago

add bookmark

Speedster Zas extends Stormers contract by 3 years

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leolin Zas. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Leolin Zas. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Exciting winger Leolin Zas has signed a contract extension with the Stormers.

The three-year deal means the speedster will be on the Cape franchise's books until at least 2026.

The 27-year-old made his Stormers debut in 2016 but left to play for the Sharks between 2018 and 2019. He returned to the Cape in 2020 and was the top try-scorer in the URC last season with 11 tries, helping the Stormers claim the inaugural title.

Zas' efforts also saw him rewarded with a call-up to the SA A squad.

Stormers coach John Dobson was delighted to have Zas on board for the long haul.

"Leolin is a deadly finisher, that much is obvious to anyone who has watched us play over the last year," Dobson said in a statement on the Stormers website.

"What is perhaps even more impressive is the way he has come back from injury time and again and grown his game over the years to become the player he is today.

"He is exactly the kind of player you want to have on your side, so to know he is here for another three years lifts the whole squad."

READ | 4 Sharks stars nominated for EPCR Player of the Year accolade

Zas added: "I already have so many fond memories in a Stormers jersey. I first played for this team when I was 19 and each time feels just as special as it did then.

"I am excited to see what we can still achieve together here and very happy to be part of that journey for the next three years."




We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersurcherman mostertleolin zasjohn dobsoncape townrugby
Fixtures
Sat 04 Feb 23 12:00 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Stormers
Stormers
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 17 Feb 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Ulster
Ulster
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 17 Feb 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Munster
Munster
Ospreys
Ospreys
Thomond Park, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 29 Jan 23
Zebre
Zebre 24
Ospreys
Ospreys 28
Sat 28 Jan 23
Connacht
Connacht 43
Lions
Lions 24
Sat 28 Jan 23
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 19
Sharks
Sharks 22
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo