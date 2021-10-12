United Rugby Championship

Sports employees' union lauds SA Rugby's administrative takeover of WP

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander during the South African national rugby team arrival media conference at OR Tambo International Airport on 5 November 2019 (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Sydney Seshibedi

Sport Employees Unite (SEU), a trade union representing non-playing sports staff, commended SA Rugby for their administrative takeover of Western Province.

SA Rugby released a statement on Tuesday confirming that it was assuming administrative control of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).

Western Province's affairs have been on the decline under president Zelt Marais with the union plunged into financial crises, court action, mounting legal fees and loss of sponsors and players' trust.

"The actions and decisions taken by some of the elected officials of WPRFU over the past few months were of huge concern and not in the best interest of rugby," SEU CEO Piet Heymans said.

"We expressed our concerns about this to SA Rugby a while ago and requested like other stakeholders that SA Rugby should intervene. We are therefore grateful that SA Rugby has taken this important decision."

SA Rugby appointed their former managing director and ex-IRB board member Rian Oberholzer as the WP administrator to try bring normalcy to the situation unfolding at one of SA's biggest provincial unions.

This has gone down well with SEU.

"Rian is an experienced sports administrator and we look forward to working with him to ensure stability returns to WPRFU and that the WP rugby teams can focus on performing well in the various competitions over the next few months," said Heymans. 

"We lost faith in the manner in which corporate governance was being conducted and it has had a massive negative effect on the staff.

"It was an embarrassment for staff to read about the in-fighting, destructive acts, leaking of confidential information including personal staff information by certain elected officials in the newspapers nearly on a daily basis.

"Something had to be done and we trust that this now will come to an end."

