Springbok star, Sharks skipper commits to Durban franchise until 2025

The Sharks on Thursday announced that captain Lukhanyo Am has extended his contract at the union for a further three years.

This means the 28-year-old will be plying his trade at Kings Park until 2025.

The 2019 World Cup winner, who is regarded as one of the best centres in world rugby, has been on the Sharks' books since 2016.

"Building a world-class squad that fights for success and performs with distinction is all about identifying talent, recruiting where necessary and above all, retaining your top players," Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said in a statement.

"We are thrilled that Lukhanyo has thrown his full support behind what we at the Sharks are trying to achieve and he has committed his substantial abilities and player excellence to the Sharks for the next three years. His contribution to the Sharks has been phenomenal and we look forward with eager anticipation to the next few years with him as an integral member of the team.

"At the Sharks, we want to provide our players with opportunities, be it bringing in new players or those already in the system."

Japan sojourn

Am will, however, be allowed to leave the Sharks for a two-month stint at the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan.

He will depart next week, but be back in time for the United Rugby Championship play-offs should the Sharks qualify.

The Sharks said the short-term release was granted based on Am's commitment to the team.

The franchise added that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi would lead the Sharks in Am's absence, with prop Thomas du Toit serving as deputy.