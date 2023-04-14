Star No 8 Evan Roos set for Stormers return in Munster URC clash

Evan Roos has recovered from a knee injury and will play off the bench for the Stormers against Munster.

Coach John Dobson has made four changes to the team that lost to Exeter Chiefs.

The Stormers are second on the URC standings on 61 points.

Springbok No 8 Evan Roos is set to make his return from injury when the Stormers host Irish side Munster in a URC clash in Cape Town on Saturday.



Roos suffered a knee injury against Ulster in late January. At the time it was feared that his season may be over, but luckily the injury was not as severe.

Roos has been picked on the bench for Saturday's clash, which kicks off at 18:15.

Stormers coach John Dobson made four changes to the starting line-up that lost 42-17 away to Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

The only change to the backline sees Paul de Wet start at scrumhalf in a rotational switch with Herschel Jantjies, who will feature off the bench.

Up front, Ruben van Heerden is back to partner Marvin Orie in the second row, while Hacjivah Dayimani and Willie Engelbrecht join Ben-Jason Dixon to form the loose trio.

Stormers team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Seabelo, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Clayton Blommetjies

Dobson said they were eager to make it 20 wins in a row at Cape Town Stadium.

"We have had some incredible support at home this season and we know that it will be another special atmosphere on Saturday.

"This is a great opportunity for us to build some momentum as we head towards the playoffs and with Western Province playing first it promises to be another memorable double-header," Dobson said.

In Saturday's curtain raiser, Wester Province will tackle the Cheetahs in a Currie Cup match at 15:00.

The Stormers are second on the URC standings on 61 points. They lead Ulster by two log points and will aim to win their final two league matches in the hope of a possible home semi-final.

The Stormers' final league match is against Italian outfit Benetton in Cape Town on 21 April.



