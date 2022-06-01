United Rugby Championship

Steenkamp believes Sharks have 'no weaknesses' as Bulls lean on White's expertise

Compiled by Lynn Butler
  • Bulls lock Walt Steenkamp admits that his side needs to be disciplined ahead of their United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Sharks at Loftus.
  • The Bulls have yet to win a URC encounter against the Sharks this season, losing both encounters.
  • Steenkamp says the Bulls will be relying heavily on coach Jake White, as he knows what it takes to win in knockout stages.

Bull lock Walt Steenkamp believes  the Sharks have no weaknesses as the two teams prepare for Saturday's historic United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final at Loftus Versfeld.

They have already faced each other twice in the round-robin stages of the URC, with the coastal side from Durban having the upper hand in both encounters.

The Bulls are well-aware that the Springbok-laden Sharks will be a tough nut to crack this weekend, particularly at scrum time. 

"The Sharks have a big scrum. The last time we played them, I think we gave away about four or five penalties in that area. So, this week, that is part of the things we have worked hard on. That is a big area we will need to be focused on," said Steenkamp.

"Then we will also need to focus a lot on our own game. It will also be important for us to maintain our discipline.

"I think their pack as a whole is very good. We can try to put some pressure in the lineouts, but they are a great pack as a whole and there are no weaknesses in their team."

READ | Discipline and defence: That will be difference between Bulls, Sharks in do-or-die clash

The Bulls will be leaning heavily on the experience of their coach and director of rugby Jake White, to, hopefully, give them an edge this weekend.

"Coach Jake is a great coach. He has won the World Cup. He took the Brumbies to the Super Rugby finals, he's played in the Japanese League final, he has participated in the finals of the French League. He knows very well what it takes to play finals rugby," said Steenkamp.

"He gives us the tools and our job is to execute.

"In knockout finals rugby, your mindset changes - it's must-win matches. If you lose, you're out. So, we will have to give 100%." 

Steenkamp has been one of the standout and consistent performers for the Bulls this season, as he formed part of the lock combination alongside Ruan Nortje.

The 26-year-old Steenkamp was part of the Cheetahs' PRO14 campaign before joining the Bulls in 2020.

Playing in a massive playoff is something new to Steenkamp and he hopes to deliver this weekend.

"From a personal point of view - I have previously played PRO14 Rugby when I was at the Cheetahs and never achieved a playoffs spot. Now with the Vodacom Bulls, in our first season in the URC, to achieve this [playoffs spot] is great. We just have to get the job done Saturday," he said.

"From a team point of view, everyone is on the same page, we know what to do and now need to go out and do it."

Kickoff on Saturday is at 13:45.

