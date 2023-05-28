Steven Kitshoff emotional after standing ovation from 56 000 fans: 'It's tough to leave'

Steven Kitshoff didn't get the Stormers send-off he would have hoped for, but he remains proud of the union.

Kitshoff said he was almost moved to tears 10 minutes before the end of the URC final when the Cape Town crowd gave him a standing ovation.

The 31-year-old will join Irish outfit Ulster later this year.

Outgoing Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff was left ruing what could have been as his farewell game ended in a 19-14 home loss to Munster in the URC final on Saturday night.

RECAP | Agony for Stormers as Munster win URC final 19-14

Kitshoff, who is set to leave the Stormers for Irish outfit Ulster, was hoping to bow out in style in front of the Cape Town Stadium faithful.

When he was substituted in the 71st minute, the dream was still on with the Stormers leading 14-12 at that stage.

Kitshoff received a standing ovation from the 56 000-strong Cape Town Stadium crowd and the Stormers skipper admitted afterwards he was almost moved to tears in that moment.

"It's been an incredible honour. This union's been amazing for me. It's been through dark times, through good times. For me it's just a massive honour and to be playing in front of 56 000 people tonight was massive and getting the cheer [when I went off|, I almost cried 10 minutes before the game just to see everyone stand up and acknowledging [me]," Kitshoff said in the post-game press conference.

Kitshoff had to watch from the sidelines as Munster scored a late try to seal a memorable win - their first Championship success since the 2010/11 season.

Munster had completely dominated the first half but would not have been comfortable leading only 12-7 at the break.

The Stormers came out firing in the second stanza and largely dominated. But they also struggled to cash in on several opportunities before Munster snatched victory late on.

"It was definitely a game of two halves today, the first half we were scraping, trying to do everything we can to defend our line ... we were almost out on our feet ... and then in the second half I felt we were on top of them and they were scraping and trying to just hold on for dear life," Kitshoff said.

"When that final whistle blew it was almost like it shouldn't have happened like that. I felt we were totally in control of the second half. I felt we were on top of Munster, I think they were scrambling to try and keep us [away] from their tryline.

"But when that final whistle went I was trying to hold the tears back. And I said it in the circle on the field [after the game] that I'm extremely proud of what the guys have achieved this season. The result tonight is very disappointing but the guys can hold their heads up, they can enjoy each other's company. There are some true friendships that were built throughout the season, the guys really care for each other."

Kitshoff urged his team-mates to shrug off the defeat and look to the future.

"For me, it's tough to leave this awesome union like this but the guys can be proud and they can look forward to next season. I'm going to look forward to playing against the Stormers. I know it's going to be a tough game. I'm proud of the Stormers and proud to be associated with such an awesome brand and club for so many years."

Kitshoff added that he may return to the union in the closing stages of his career.

"I'm very proud and if Dobbo wants me back one day I’ll definitely come back as an old player or to give advice or mentor.

"But I'm extremely proud of this union, extremely proud to be part of such an amazing club."



