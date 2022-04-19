United Rugby Championship

Steyn, Kebble among 17 Scotland internationals in Glasgow squad for SA trip

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Kyle Steyn in action for Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

South African-born duo Kyle Steyn and Oli Kebble are included in the Glasgow Warriors squad for their United Rugby Championship trip to South Africa.

The Scottish outfit will tackle the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday, before facing the Bulls in Pretoria the following week.

In total, 17 Scotland internationals have boarded the plane to South Africa.

Steyn, a former Griquas centre, has played three Tests for his adopted nation, while prop Kebble, who boasts 10 caps for Scotland, is also returning to a familiar stomping ground having played for the Stormers between 2014 and 2017.

Further international experience is provided in the form of Jack Dempsey and Domingo Miotti, as well as Scotland Sevens veterans Robbie Fergusson and Ally Miller.

Scottish Rugby Academy second-rower Max Williamson also travels with the squad, and will make his Glasgow Warriors debut if called upon.

Co-captains Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown lead the travelling party.

The Glasgow Warriors are currently third in the URC standings on 50 points, having won 10 of their 15 games.

A win in either match on tour will guarantee their place in the knockout stages.

Glasgow Warriors squad:

Forwards: Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Zander Fagerson, Thomas Gordon, Richie Gray, Rob Harley, Oli Kebble, Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Kiran McDonald, Ally Miller, George Turner, Murphy Walker, Max Williamson, Ryan Wilson

Backs: Jamie Dobie, Robbie Fergusson, Cole Forbes, Sam Johnson, Sean Kennedy, Stafford McDowall, Josh McKay, Domingo Miotti, Ali Price, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu, Duncan Weir

Unavailable for selection: Sebastian Cancelliere, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Rufus Mclean


