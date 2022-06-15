Stormers apologise for URC final ticketing nightmare: 'Not sold out'

The Stormers have apologised to fans over the difficulties in buying tickets for Saturday's URC final.

Fans have struggled to buy tickets for the encounter on the Ticketpro website.

A Stormers spokesperson says tickets aren't yet sold out, while Ticketpro adds more tickets could be made available.

The Stormers have apologised over difficulties experienced in the process of buying tickets for Saturday's United Rugby Championship final at Cape Town Stadium.

Several rugby fans had expressed their frustration on Tuesday when they experienced technical difficulties while trying to purchase tickets for the Stormers v Bulls blockbuster.



Tickets went on sale at 12:00 through the Ticketpro website, but it didn't take long before social media was abuzz with angry customers who were experiencing no joy in their efforts to secure seats.

Many got stuck on the "select seats" tab, where the website froze and seemingly crashed.

Ticketpro later responded by saying "they were experiencing high traffic" on their website and were "attending to the issue".

By Wednesday morning, however, it appeared as though all tickets had been sold out.

Sport24's attempts to "buy" a ticket on the Ticketpro website were met with either a "SOLD OUT" or "unfortunately this section is not on sale" message.

However, a Stormers spokesperson told Sport24 that tickets were "not sold out" and that Ticketpro was busy responding to email queries.

Ticketpro released a statement indicating that more tickets could be made available: "We are encouraged to see the overwhelming response to the URC Grand Final taking place at DHL Stadium this weekend. Our website however did feel the same, which resulted in our allotted tickets being sold out in minutes, ultimately leaving fans understandably frustrated.

"Ticketpro is attending to the backlog of emails and will respond accordingly, we will advise should more tickets become available."

The Stormers apologised to fans in a follow-up statement: "We are frustrated with the difficulties there have been around buying tickets online and apologise for any negative experiences. We will post the link should more tickets become available. We hope to see as many people as allowed at DHL Stadium for the URC Grand Final."

Fans unable to obtain tickets were not impressed, with some airing their frustrations with the service on social media:

News24's Audience Engagement Editor Kelly Anderson was one of the luckiest few who managed to secure her seats to the in-demand game. However, she had to email Ticketpro to get around the technical issues that a lot of people experienced on the website.

"I saw Ticketpro asking people on social to please rather email them, so I sent a mail at 12:30 with the number of tickets I wanted and which section I wanted to sit in. I received an email confirming my tickets had been reserved around 18:00. I received the payment link this morning and my seats are secured," she said.

As per the Disaster Management Act, only 50% of tickets are allowed to be sold. Cape Town Stadium's capacity is 55 000 - which means 27 500 people can attend.

However, Cape Town's deputy mayor Eddie Andrews told Sport24 they were hopeful the regulations could be amended to allow more fans to attend.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 19:30.