1h ago

Stormers bid farewell to 'one of a kind' Gelant: 'Thanks for the memories'

Lloyd Burnard
Warrick Gelant (Gallo)
The Stormers on Monday bid farewell to United Rugby Championship-winning fullback Warrick Gelant, who is on his way to France to join Racing 92.

The 27-year-old Gelant was one of coach John Dobson's star performers this season with his accurate kicking, dangerous running and innovative distribution making him one of the greatest attacking threats in the entire competition. 

It was enough to see Gelant called up to the Springbok squad for the upcoming Test series against Wales, but his time with the Stormers has now come to an end. 

In an emotional Tweet posted on Monday, the franchise thanked Gelant for his contributions since arriving from the Bulls in 2020. 

"It has been thrilling to watch Warrick Gelant do his thing in a DHL Stormers jersey for the last two years," the post read.

"He really is one of a kind. All the best with what lies ahead Boogie and thanks for the incredible memories."

After the URC final two weekends ago, Dobson and skipper Steven Kitshoff were both full of praise for Gelant. 

"He's been magnificent for us this campaign. Absolutely brilliant," said Dobson. 

"Warrick has been an absolute standout in the team. He brought something special to the team every weekend," added Kitshoff.

"He was a great Stormer man and his legacy will stand for a long time."


