Stormers, Bok star Willemse to cash in with mega contract - report

A third-party agreement has reportedly helped make Damian Willemse one of the highest-paid rugby players in South Africa.

The Springbok utility back recently signed a five-year deal with WP Rugby that will keep him at the Stormers until at least 2027.

Last week, the 24-year-old also reached an agreement with international glass packaging giants Ardagh, which bought Consol Glass for R10.1 billion in 2021.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, the monetary value of the deal is not known but the publication described it as "the biggest yet for a South African rugby player".

Willemse will join Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth as the highest-paid rugby players plying their trade in South Africa.

"Ardagh Africa has signed an agreement with Springbok rugby player @iamdamaingaza, who will undertake various public brand ambassador roles for Ardagh," the company said in a statement. "This will include supporting the company’s social sustainability programmes. This is further proof of Ardagh’s commitment to South Africa and our local communities."

Rapport added that Ardagh was also in the running to become a new shareholder of WP Rugby.

Willemse, who was an integral part of the Stormers side that won the United Rugby Championship last season, said he was delighted to stay in the Cape.

"Playing for the Stormers has always meant a lot to me, so I am very happy to know that I will be around for what will be a very bright future," he said.

"The players and management here continually push each other to raise standards and I'm glad to know that I will be a part of that for the next five years."



