Stormers boosted by returns of Gelant, Moerat for Glasgow tussle

Fit-again duo Warrick Gelant and Salmaan Moerat have been included on the Stormers bench for their United Rugby Championship clash against the Glasgow Warriors in Cape Town on Friday.

With the Stormers looking to make it seven home wins on the trot, coach John Dobson has made only two changes to the starting XV that beat the Bulls 19-17 earlier this month.

Both changes come in the forward pack, with Frans Malherbe at tighthead prop in place of Neethling Fouche and Junior Pokomela on the flank in place of Deon Fourie, who has not completely recovered from a minor leg injury.

Along with fullback Gelant and lock Moerat, front row forwards Ali Vermaak and JJ Kotze also feature among the replacements.

Dobson said the Stormers were looking to built on their solid home momentum.

"Our last match was a special occasion with an incredible atmosphere at Cape Town Stadium, so we are all really looking forward to getting back into it after a short break.

"It is fantastic to welcome back the likes of Salmaan and Warrick, while also keeping some continuity in the team.

"We know that we are in for another real test, so the focus is on taking another step-up on Friday," the coach said.

The Stormers are fifth on the URC standings on 47 points, three points behind third-placed Glasgow.

Friday's clash at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 18:30.