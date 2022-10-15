Stormers boss 'satisfied' after draw in treacherous conditions: 'We couldn't see the field'

Stormers coach John Dobson says he was satisfied with his side's performance in Friday's 16-16 draw against Ospreys.

The sides played in treacherous conditions at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Stormers have not lost a URC clash in their last 15 outings.

Stormers coach John Dobson says he was satisfied with his side's performance in Friday's 16-16 draw against Ospreys in a match that was characterised by heavy rains at the Swansea.com Stadium.

MATCH REPORT | Ospreys 16-16 Stormers

The result leaves the defending champion Stormers undefeated after four rounds in the new season - and 2nd on the log - while they have not lost in their last 15 outings in the competition dating back to February.

This was perhaps one that got away given that the Stormers led 16-9 going into the final 10 minutes, but speaking after the match Dobson said he was largely pleased with his side's efforts on the night in what were extremely challenging conditions.

"We haven't played conditions like this in the tournament and we know we got a bit of a lucky run in February and March with a stretch of home games," said Dobson.

"We'll be better for this, and I think we could have won it with a bit of better game management towards the end.

"We couldn't see the field from where we were [in the coaching box]. I thought we did well in the conditions until the last few minutes.

"I thought it was one of our better performances tonight, given the conditions. We scored one of our classic tries, which was nice to see.

"We're satisfied. I think we're playing with energy and maybe just letting ourselves down in one or two areas like the lineout.

"I thought we were reasonably good, tactically, probably up until those last 10 minutes. We had lots of territory."

Dobson also praised the efforts of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who put together another mature display in the No 10 jersey to keep up his play for a Springbok berth.

Libbok took on a drop goal in the closing stages that he pushed to the right, but his kicking from the tee was flawless.

"He's only 25 and he's been around a bit in terms of provinces," said Dobson.

"I thought at the end there, he almost got away, which would have won it for us. Should he have gone for the drop? I don't know, but he is special."

The Stormers are next in action when they take on Cardiff next Saturday.



