Stormers brace for nervy fortnight waiting on 'Brannas' as injury curse at No 6 bites

Deon Fourie has proved himself so crucial to the Stormers' cause, John Dobson can't wait for him to come back.

Fourie will miss Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash against Munster at Cape Town Stadium.

Dobson was confident Fourie will be back for the URC's quarterfinals, which will be determined after next week's set of matches.

Ideally, the Stormers should be planning for life after Deon Fourie.

Yet the converted loose-forward has not only aged better than brandy, he also remains a central figure for the Stormers.



"Brannas" remains unavailable for the Stormers' last two United Rugby Championship round-robin matches, including Saturday's important clash against Munster at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers (61) need to beat the Limerick-based side to ensure that Ulster (59) work hard to supplant them from second place, which at least guarantees a home final in the event Leinster choke like they did last season.

Fourie has been sidelined by a fracture to his eye socket that keeps him out for the interim, but in better news for Stormers coach John Dobson, there's every possibility of his key veteran being available for the URC quarter-finals.

Dobson though made it clear the 36-year-old from Pretoria, who started out as a hooker, has been significantly missed.

"He was man of the match against Harlequins, and you could see how poor we were in some of those areas last week," Dobson said.

"He's the ultimate warrior and Stormer, and it's not just in terms of turnovers and slowing down the ball, he's very competitive.

"He helped us significantly with the French referees and he's a competitor in everything that he does, with opposition spending weeks planning around him.

"The good news is that we'll play in a quarterfinal, and he’ll play in that game. Hopefully, we can get through these two weeks without Deon."

Fourie's injury also coincided with knocks that have ruled out fetchers Nama Xaba and Junior Pokomela, further testing the depth in the No 6 jersey.

Dobson admitted the loss of their flankers had a massive impact on their game plans in their recent fixtures.

They'll have Evan Roos back at number eight, with Willie Engelbrecht operating in the No 6 jumper, a position the strapping ball-carrier and hard tackler isn't quite accustomed to.

"We can't depend on one player because we had Junior and Nama injured, so that's three Test class number sixes injured," Dobson said.

"One of those guys isn't going to play because of the established playing pecking order, then there's the junior one in Paul de Villiers.

"If Nama played against Exeter last week or even tomorrow, we'd have a different picture. That's why we're feeling a bit more aggrieved over the loss of a player than we normally do.

"We've been fine with player losses in different positions, but at six, we've had multiple losses that have exposed us."

Teams Stormers 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Clayton Blommetjies. Munster 15 Mike Haley, 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Antoine Frisch, 12 Malakai Fekitoa, 11 Shane Daly, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Conor Murray, 8 Gavin Coombes, 7 Alex Kendellen, 6 Peter O’Mahony (captain), 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Stephen Archer, 2 Diarmuid Barron, 1 Jeremy Loughman Substitutes: 16 Scott Buckley, 17 Josh Wycherley, 18 Keynan Knox, 19 Fineen Wycherley, 20 Jack O’Donoghue, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Keith Earls

What the depth test has done is not only expose the Stormers' younger players to high-level rugby, but also ask pressing questions in terms of commitment from his Springboks.

The Stormers will be losing their captain and mountainous loose-head prop Steven Kitshoff to Ulster, slightly narrowing their Bok complement, but that hasn't stopped Dobson from marveling at the 200% commitment shown by from his Bok contingent, which has allowed the Stormers to become the steely URC force that's so far departed from their flaky Super Rugby shadow.

"There are only a couple of our guys who are assured of World Cup spots and based on what we saw last week, they're completely aligned with what we're doing," Dobson said.

"For example, Kitsie's numbers and involvement were through the roof while the other guys do it all for the team.

"I don't think we have a case that used to happen in the past where guys would try to manage themselves through the season.

"Hopefully, Kitsy will play his last Stormers game on 18 June and I know how we wants to leave that game.

"We also want to win a trophy and we may have one less to play for, but we've evolved a lot this season in terms of meeting our goals.

"At the start of the season, our goal was to build depth, prove that the Stormers are a force in the URC and get as far as we can in Europe.

"We wanted to prove that the Stormers are back and thanks to this group of players, we've done that bit and build something special."



