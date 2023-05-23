Stormers brace for tall order that is RG Snyman: 'We know his strengths'

Rudolph Gerhardus Snyman, better known as RG in local rugby circles, is a tall and present danger for the Stormers in Saturday's United Rugby Championship final against Munster.

Snyman played a crucial role in Munster's 26-24 win against the Stormers in the round-robin game last month.

The Stormers also need to be better disciplined against the only European side that has beaten them at home.

Munster and Springbok lock RG Snyman looms as a tall and present danger for the Stormers in Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) final, and he's a person they know all too well.

Snyman, who cut his rugby teeth at Pretoria's Afrikaans Seun's Hoërskool (Affies) and was a star for their unbeaten 2013 team, was a towering presence for Munster when they became the first European team to beat the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium last month.

It was Snyman's athleticism and lineout smarts that played a huge role in disrupting the Stormers' set-play in that 26-24 win.

With the 23-Test Bok lock ruled fit to play in Saturday's final, he again becomes a threat the Stormers need to take care of.

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani is aware of the threat the Potchefstroom-born 28-year-old.



"He's a Springbok and a guy who is highly respected around the world," Hlungwani said.

"He's a very good player and, if I can point out one of the things he does well being a tall guy, is that he offloads very well in contact.

"We respect him. We know his strengths, so we'll be ready to try and see if we can nullify his strengths on Saturday."

Outside of being disrupted at lineout time, Hlungwani said the Stormers need to be sharp with their discipline, especially with Munster's 'Red Wall' being imperious in Glasgow and Dublin.

Where the Stormers were happy to outscore their opponents, they conceded seven tries in their two playoff games while Munster, who revelled in the arm wrestle in their wins against the Glasgow Warriors and Leinster, only conceded three.

It's this kind of discipline that Hlungwani knows can and will be the difference, especially with the rapid improvement Munster have made at scrum-time.

"There are a few things we've tried our utmost best to look at from that weekend," Hlungwani said.

"If there's one thing I can point out, I don't think we were as disciplined as we should have been in that game.

"That's one thing we spoke about and it's something we need to improve. We need to improve our discipline and let everything be sorted out on Saturday."



